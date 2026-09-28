3 Things We Expect to Hear From the Miami Heat at Media Day

Miami Heat Media Day is just around the corner, and there is a lot more to talk about than usual.

This isn't just another season where we're wondering what Erik Spoelstra can squeeze out of the roster or whether Miami can surprise people again.

The Heat have Giannis Antetokounmpo now, and that has completely changed the conversation.

We have new expectations, and a completely different ceiling, and, honestly, a bunch of questions we haven't been able to get real answers to yet. Media Day should finally give us some clues, and here are three things I'm expecting to hear.

Spoelstra Is Going To Have Fun With This Roster

This is probably what I'm most interested in on Media Day. I want to know what exactly Spoelstra will say he wants to do with Bam Adebayo and Giannis

Spo finally has two bigs who can do almost everything on the floor. The dynamic duo has so much versatility on both sides of the ball. They both can handle the ball, and they both are great in the pick-and-roll. Bam has slowly expanded his shooting game enough that you don't have to worry about Bam getting in Giannis' way around the paint all game long.

I really want to hear Spo talk about the possibilities because all we have heard are pundits' concerns.

Everyone is going to ask about spacing. That's fair, I get it, but let’s flip it around for just a second. How does another team guard this?

I want to see inverted pick-and-rolls where you can let Bam handle and Giannis screen. If they drop Bam can hit the mid-range or attack off the dribble. Switch it and let Giannis handle, and Bam can be the screener. Have them constantly change roles instead of letting defenses settle into one coverage.

Then you get to the other end of the floor, and that's where it gets ridiculous.

Spoelstra has built great defenses in Miami without this level of talent. Now you're giving him Bam and Giannis together?

I'd expect Spo to use words like versatility and flexibility a lot at Media Day. He probably won't reveal much schematically, because it's Spo, but I'm very interested in hearing how he views this partnership.

Giannis Is Here To Win

I'm also curious about the tone Giannis sets early on. This will be his first Media Day as a member of the Heat. He's going to get asked about his time in Milwaukee and his legacy being a champion. He'll probably be asked about the trade, too.

All that is great, but Giannis is simply here because he believes in this organization and wants a challenge. He wants to win another championship, and like he said when he was first introduced in Miami, he wants to win another championship.

I don't expect Giannis to walk into Media Day and start guaranteeing championships. That's not really the point of media day, but I do think we're going to hear very quickly what his expectations are for this team.

Dec 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks on against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bam Might Be The Biggest Beneficiary Of All This

Bam's answers might actually be the ones I'm most excited to hear. I think people are underestimating what Bam can do playing next to Giannis. He has never played with anyone as good as Giannis or as dominant as him.

Bam has always anchored the defense, and now he has another elite DPOY next to him who can also guard 1-5. They will be the best defensive frontcourt duo in the NBA, hands down.

He finally has someone next to him who might draw even more attention than he does.

Jimmy Butler was great in Miami. I'm not taking anything away from what he did. But defenses weren't building a wall to stop Jimmy every night.

Think about what that can open up for Bam offensively. All eyes will be on Giannis, and Bam and his teammates will get so many good opportunities.

Bam will have more space in the middle of the floor, and he will also have Pick-and-pop opportunities. Bam has also become more comfortable extending his range. That's going to matter, and knowing Bam, he's probably going to spend Media Day talking about winning, sacrifice, and doing whatever the team needs.

Now We Finally Get Some Answers

We've spent the entire offseason talking about what this Heat team could look like. We finally get to hear from the people who are actually going to build it.

Media Day won't answer everything; it’s just the start of a new era for the Miami Heat. Miami has a legitimate superstar in Giannis, an All-Star running mate in Bam, and Spoelstra figuring out how to put it all together.