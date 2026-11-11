The Heat wrapped up a long west road trip with a win against the short-handed Utah Jazz 115-109. The outcome was never in any serious doubt. The Jazz made it closer than it should have been with some timely three-point shooting by Isaiah Collier and 2nd overall rookie sensation Darryn Peterson. Here are my 5 takeaways from tonight’s game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was hooping tonight:



30 points

11 rebounds

12 of 21 shooting



Good balance of the downhill dominance and working that jumper pic.twitter.com/tHjCOHjN2V — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) November 11, 2026

Nov 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) shoots the ball Utah Jazz center Mo Bamba (44) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

GREATNESS

Heat fans are spoiled with a long history of witnessing greatness. The Tim Hardaway era, to the Wade Era, to the Big 3 Era to the Jimmy Butler Era and now to the Giannis Antetokounmpo Era.

Giannis put up another 30-point, 11 rebound and 4 assist performance. He is dominating the competitive on an almost nightly basis. In tonight’s game they needed every bit of it to close this one out.

The foul line jump shot is becoming a real weapon for him. He needs to ensure that it stays as his changeup and not his fast ball. The beauty of Giannis is that when he is in attack mode, he is unrivaled as a downhill force.

Nov 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) dribbles the ball while guarded by Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DAVION IMPORTANCE

Where would this team be without Davion Mitchell? He has been fantastic on both ends of the floor for Miami this season. He had another game where he stuffs the stat sheet. He finished the game with 19 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals.

His efficiency took a dip with 38.5/42.9/75 shooting splits on the night, but his three-point shooting was much needed with everyone helping against Giannis in the paint. He pushed the pace and dogged Utah players with his nonstop point of attack defense.

Nov 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks on before an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIGGINS SETTLES IN

It has been a struggle for Andrew Wiggins this season on both ends of the floor. He seemed to settle into off the bench scoring 13 points in 18 minutes on 62.5/50/100 shooting splits.

The backups are a better match up for Andrew at this stage of his career. He seemed to take full advantage. If he can find himself as a steady role player off the bench. The chemistry of this team may greatly improve.

Nov 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) reacts after fouling out during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PELLE STARTS AGAIN

The transition to starter in the NBA is not an easy one. Pelle Larsson is finding that out on a nightly basis. He still played well last game despite being in foul trouble all game. He played well tonight without picking up fouls but instead was turning it over. He finished the game with 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists,1steal and 4 turnovers.

He shot the ball efficiently with 57.1/66.7/100 shooting splits. The most important part is he is much better defensively than Andrew Wiggins or Tim Hardaway Jr and has an outstanding rapport with Giannis.

Nov 5, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra yells during action against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FATAL FLAW

This build has a potentially fatal flaw come playoff time. They have no one to get them a bucket to end quarters and late shot clock situations. It reared its ugly head again tonight and the Jazz made a comeback. In the playoffs there are no 1-win teams, so this flaw could cost them in a major way. Let’s keep our eye on the trade deadline and buy out market.

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