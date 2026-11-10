Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Jalen Brunson, Celtics-76ers, Giannis, Thunder)

Tuesday’s NBA action features some juicy matchups, including the first meeting between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics since the Jaylen Brown trade.

Boston hits the road in this matchup, which could feature some interesting Jayson Tatum vs. Jaylen Brown possessions, and it’s by far the No. 1 thing to watch in sports on Nov. 10.

There are also a few solid late games on Tuesday, including the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander going on the road to play the Portland Trail Blazers.

So, why don’t we place a few wagers on the action? After a rough day on Monday and a perfect sweep on Sunday, I’m looking to get back on track tonight.

Dew’s Review: What is going on with the Cleveland Cavaliers? After making the Eastern Conference Finals last season, Cleveland is off to a 5-6 start and allowed 124 points to the Charlotte Hornets in a loss on Monday. The Hornets entered the game averaging 96.3 points per game (the worst mark in the NBA), and they were down Kon Knueppel, Dennis Schroder and Brandon Miller. Yet, the Cavs fell down by 30 in the third quarter and ended up losing by 12 as 9.5-point favorites. If this iteration of the Cavs doesn’t work, there has to be consideration for a major trade to salvage what is left of Donovan Mitchell’s prime.

Peter’s Point: Jayson Tatum vs. Jaylen Brown. There has been a lot of talk – but no beef, just lamb chops and gravy – surrounding these two All-NBA wings after a weird split in the offseason. Boston and Philly are both in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the East this season, and Tatum has been a fringe MVP candidate through the first three weeks. Meanwhile, Brown seems to have no problem taking a backseat on a loaded Sixers team, which just continues to call into question why Boston was so adamant about trading Brown in the offseason. Did these two really not get along? It’ll be fun to see them settle things on the court on Tuesday.

I’m targeting Jalen Brunson and Giannis Antetokounmpo to headline this edition of Peter’s Points, so let’s jump right into the odds and analysis behind these plays on Nov. 10.

Peter Dewey NBA Betting Record

2026-27 season record: 29-29 (-3.79 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1650-1557-27 (+26.38 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+114)

Giannis Antetokounmpo 12+ Rebounds (-150)

Boston Celtics First Half Moneyline (-115) vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline (-130) vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+114)

Finals MVP Jalen Brunson is starting to heat up for the New York Knicks, shooting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc in his last five games, making at least three shots from deep in all of them.

Yet, he’s set at plus money to hit that line on Tuesday night against a struggling Milwaukee Bucks team that has not defended the 3-ball well in the 2026-27 season. The Bucks are 18th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage and 26th in opponent 3s made per game.

Brunson is taking over nine shots from deep per game during this five-game stretch and is averaging 7.6 3-point attempts per night for the season, shooting 36.8 percent overall.

Last season, the All-NBA guard averaged 2.6 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.9 percent from beyond the arc. So, he’s right around his usual performance, and now gets a crack at a Bucks team that he’s torched in recent seasons.

As a Knick, Brunson is averaging 32.2 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 13 games against Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo 12+ Rebounds (-150)

This season, the Greek Freak is averaging 12.8 rebounds per game to lead the Heat, and he's picked up a ton of rebound chances (20.3 per game) each night. A wrist injury hasn’t slowed Antetokounmpo down, and he’s probable for Tuesday’s matchup with the Utah Jazz.

The rebound chances have given him a really high floor when it comes to this prop, which is set at 12+ (-150) or OVER 12.5 (-101) in the latest odds. I don't mind moving the line down to 12+, especially since Giannis has at least 12 boards in eight of his 10 games this season.

He's cleared this line in seven consecutive matchups, and the Jazz have really struggled on the glass with Jusuf Nurkic still out of the lineup and Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) sidelined as well.

Utah ranks 24th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and 23rd in rebound percentage. This should be an easy matchup for Antetokounmpo -- and it's one that Miami must win. So, he should play a pretty heavy dose of minutes with the Heat favored on the road.

Boston Celtics First Half Moneyline (-115) vs. Philadelphia 76ers

I’m going back to the well!

If you’ve been following my column this season, you’ve read my deep dive into Boston’s dominance in the first half of games, which has continued into this season.

Over the last three seasons, Boston has been one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread in the first half, and the C’s currently have the best first-half net rating in the NBA (plus-23.7).

Celtics First Half ATS Record

2026-27 season: 7-3 (+3.55 units)

2025-26 season: 53-31-1 (+17.05 units)

2024-25 season: 48-45-0 (-4.35 units)

2023-24 season: 66-34-1 (+26.05 units)

Boston has already covered in seven of 10 first halves this season, and now it’s just -115 to win the first half on the road against the 76ers. While Philly is off to a strong start this season, it hasn’t been great to open games, posting a plus-0.3 net rating in the first half and a plus-5.1 net rating in the second half.

I think these teams are pretty evenly matched, the Sixers have started to slip a bit beating Chicago by just six points on Sunday after a blowout loss in the NBA Cup against Cleveland.

This game is a pick’em, but we’ve seen time and time again that the C’s get off to fast starts. I’ll bet on that trend continuing on Tuesday.

Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline (-130) vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Oklahoma City Thunder appeared to be dead in the water after injuries to Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, yet they are off to an 8-2 start and have won four games in a row heading into Tuesday’s clash with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland got off to a 6-1 start this season, yet it lost back-to-back games against San Antonio and the Los Angeles Lakers to slip to 6-3. The Blazers are down guard Ja Morant in this matchup, and they’re back outside of the top 10 in the league in net rating this season.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have a plus-8.0 net rating and have found a way to win games behind some huge scoring nights from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While OKC doesn’t have the same margin for error that it did with Holmgren, Wallace and Williams healthy, it still ranks second in the league in defensive rating, which has been a calling card for the team during this recent run atop the West.

OKC is 7-3 against the spread, and I believe it’s undervalued – even on the road – against this Blazers team.

Portland has been better than expected to open the season, but it only has one win (against the Lakers) versus a team in the top-eight in the West so far this season.

Oddsmakers have clearly downgraded the Thunder with all of their injuries, but I think that’s an opportunity for us to buy this team at a much more favorable price.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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