The Miami Heat have partnered with Rockstar Games for a GTA 6 marketing campaign. The Heat store is already clad in Vice City signage and merchandise. In my opinion some extremely cool merchandise. They have Hats, Hoodies, T-Shirts and more. No, I am not being sponsored to write this. It is just extremely cool to me.

That’s not all. In celebration of the launch of GTA6 there will be an event that takes place at the Kaseya Center at 7PM EST/4PM PT on November 18th. It will be called a night in Vice City. The Heat will be rocking a brand-new Vice City themed uniform on a “Never before seen court”. There will also be a basketball game with the return of former Heat players used in the trade to acquire Giannis as this game will be Miami vs Milwaukee.

Bright lights. Vice City.



A Night in Vice City tips off November 18. pic.twitter.com/zZGGcrYyiS — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 2, 2026

The Bucks coming to town will bring a lot of familiar faces in Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr, Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakuionis. Heat fans were torn to see their scrappy home-grown talent leave town, but it was time for a much-needed change for everyone. That includes Tyler who was seeking a long-term contract extension as he continued to improve every year offensively. The issue for him was the defensive end and availability.

One of the more intriguing matchups will be Ware vs the front court of Giannis and Bam. Can Ware’s talent and athleticism shine or will his lack of motor get the best of him against the superior talent.

Miami Heat players reveal what they’re doing when GTA 6 drops



WE WILL BE COOKED 😭 pic.twitter.com/moU62W2KG7 — Bones🦴 (@Boness305) October 2, 2026

The Miami Heat media team did not waste time getting content on social media. The PR admin asked several heat players if they will be playing GTA6 when it comes out and how many hours they would dedicate to the game. Interviewed was Tre Donaldson, Nick Richards, Keshad Johnson and Simone Fontecchio.

The answers ranged from several hours a day to complete the campaign which is always a fun time, all the way to I don’t know how I would find the time with two kids ( Simone ). The answer that caught my attention was from Nikola Jovic.

Jovic was asked if he would get the game. He said “Of course”, the eyebrow raising part comes next which he was asked how many hours he would dedicate to the game. Jovic said, “As many hours that I am not on the basketball court.” In a vacuum that seems harmless but with Jovic stating last season that he“stopped looking at basketball as a hobby and something I love and look at it more as a job, as a profession. “

Jovic biggest issue has been his lack of development on the offensive end of the floor and his confidence. He has struggled and those struggles require mental fortitude to just keep working. GTA 6 could be just another distraction from professionalism during a long 82 game season when rest and recovery play a huge part in your physical health and mental health.

The rest of the partnership with Rockstar games seems inconsequential in the grand scheme of things for the championship chasing heat. This is one of the cooler crossover promotions I have ever seen. It is fitting for one of the coolest franchises in the NBA. Giannis Antetokounmpo is in town and surrounded by defense and shooting. The season can’t come soon enough. Let me know your thoughts on social media.



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