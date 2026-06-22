Heat Reportedly Searching For Trade Help As Celtics Go All-In For Giannis

There have been major updates reported this morning, and the Miami Heat have more competition than ever for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Boston Celtics and Heat have emerged as the two primary finalists for Antetokounmpo. That information is not new; the Boston Celtics have been in this race for the last two to three weeks. Windhorst reported that Celtics star Jaylen Brown is now on the table. This drastically changes things for the Miami Heat. If Jaylen Brown is truly available, then it will be hard for the Heat to put together a better package.

Shams Charania finally broke his silence on the matter, reporting that a trade for Antetokounmpo will happen before the NBA draft, and that the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are the finalists in the race.

Boston's Offer Raises The Stakes

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives past Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first quarter of game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

What’s frustrating for Heat fans is that Miami has been viewed and considered the overwhelming favorite to land Antetokounmpo. The Heat have been the most aggressive team pursuing a deal for Giannis. The Heat have been publicly in this situation before with Damian Lillard. I know this situation is different, but it sure does feel like deja vu. Boston’s willingness to go “all-in” and offer Jaylen Brown is a game-changer. Brown is a Finals MVP, a four-time All-Star, and one of the NBA's best two-way wing players. If the Bucks decide they would rather trade for the best player and acquire an All-NBA player, then this is the best route for the Bucks. Miami simply can’t trade a player as good as Brown with its current offer.

Heat Looking For Additional Teams

According to Windhorst, the Heat know that Jaylen Brown is on the table and are searching for 3rd- and 4th-tier teams to get involved to improve their offer for Giannis.

The Heat know that Jaylen Brown is on the table, and are searching for 3rd and 4th teams to get involved to improve their offer for Giannis, per @WindhorstESPN



“If Jaylen Brown doesn’t get traded for Giannis, they may trade him somewhere else. Miami understands that Jaylen Brown… https://t.co/fNM8RP8rMH pic.twitter.com/yb9kOqH8Fi — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 22, 2026

“If Jaylen Brown doesn’t get traded for Giannis, they may trade him somewhere else. Miami understands that Jaylen Brown is in there. They can’t match that. Miami, in recent days, has gone out to try to recruit 3rd and 4th teams to improve their offer. They don’t have a premium player like a Jaylen Brown. The most premium asset they have to trade is the 13th pick in tomorrow's draft. Which is a good piece, but it’s not Jaylen Brown.”

The Heat understand that Brown gives Boston a significant advantage. The Heat must find a third team to acquire more draft capital for the Bucks.

The Heat's most valuable standalone trade asset may currently be the No. 13 overall pick in Wednesday's draft, but Brown is the most valuable asset in any trade.

Time Running Out Before Draft Night

Time is running out for the Miami Heat. The nuclear option is on the table, and the Boston Celtics might be ahead in the Giannis race. It all comes down to what the Milwaukee front office prefers: a more balanced package with draft picks and young players, or one centered on a superstar?