Bucks Reporter Reveals The Biggest Roadblock Preventing A Giannis Trade To Miami

Brian Windhorst reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo is trying to make his way to the Miami Heat. There’s only one thing standing in the way: Tyler Herro.

According to multiple insiders and reporters, the biggest reason a trade has not been accepted yet may be Herro. Milwaukee Bucks reporter Jim Owczarski recently discussed the situation and questioned whether Miami's current package is strong enough for Milwaukee to accept.

Bucks reporter Jim Owczarski on the Heat trade package:



“Just speaking facts, A lot of these guys were not enough to get Damian Lilliard. Giannis is better than Dame. I could see whether the Bucks turn down a deal in the 11th hour at the deadline. The deal still hasn’t been… pic.twitter.com/kqJyFKxJam — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 15, 2026

"Just speaking facts, a lot of these guys were not enough to get Damian Lillard. Giannis is better than Dame," Owczarski said.

He continued by pointing out the obvious reality surrounding the negotiations.

"The deal still hasn't been consummated as far as we know. That clearly means whatever is on the table for Miami today as we record this has not been enough to push it over the edge."

The Bucks Do Not Want To Extend Herro

Tyler Herro is entering the final year of his contract and will make 33 million next season. He is seeking a contract extension, but apparently, the Bucks do not want to extend him. According to Ethan Skolnick from the Five Reasons Sports Network, the Bucks are not enthusiastic about potentially being forced to hand Herro a massive extension.

"I have heard the same thing you guys have, that they're not thrilled about extending him," Skolnick said.

That aligns with other reports stating that Miami is actively shopping Herro in multi-team trade frameworks to finally complete a Giannis deal. Herro is expected to seek a long-term commitment from whichever franchise acquires him. Milwaukee has no interest in building around him, so the Bucks and Heat are searching for a third team to get involved.

Could Detroit, Brooklyn, Or Memphis Help?

If the Heat and Bucks are serious about getting a deal done, then they must find a third team before the NBA Draft. One team has already been linked to Tyler Herro, and that’s the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons desperately need additional scoring around Cade Cunningham. Herro would immediately become one of Detroit's top offensive weapons.

Brooklyn could be another intriguing option. The Nets need star-level talent, and they have the cap space and flexibility to take on Herro’s contract. Memphis could also emerge as a dark horse. The Grizzlies have been connected to Miami in previous deals and could view Herro as an option to replace Ja Morant.

Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Milwaukee's Toughest Decision

The Bucks can’t afford to get this trade package wrong. They need to maximize this opportunity and secure the assets needed to rebuild the franchise. The Heat remain the most aggressive team in pursuit of Giannis, and if they can convince a team to take on Tyler Herro, a long-rumored blockbuster could finally happen soon.