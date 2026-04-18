Miami Heat Locked into Pick No. 13

The Miami Heat have secured the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors losing to the Phoenix Suns last night. I wrote a full article explaining all the variables here.

The main thing that was up in the air last night was if the Suns had lost that game. The Heat would have been able to move up to pick 12. What is the big deal about pick 12 vs. 13? That pick doesn’t change the type of player you can get in a draft class this deep. It changes the percentage chance to win the draft lottery and move up for a top-four pick. That would change everything for the Miami Heat.

The Risk of Falling to No. 14

There is a remote possibility that the Heat could fall to the 14th pick once the draft lottery on May 10th in Chicago concludes. The only way that happens is if the Charlotte Hornets defy the odds and win the lottery to get a top-four pick. If that happens, every team would then bump down a slot, leaving the Heat with the 14th pick.

Why Pick 12 Would Have Mattered

The difference in the chance of landing a top-four pick now drops from 7.2% to 4.7%. It is significant because there is a drop-off from the top five and the rest of the draft. Players like AJ Dybantsa, Caleb Wilson, and Darius Acuff have a greater possibility of changing a franchise and being true 1A guys.

This isn’t a death sentence for the Heat’s chances of getting a 1A guy. It is just that the likelihood of one being there decreases. The difference in this class from most is that the tiers of talent are there, but the drop-off isn’t nearly as steep. There are tons of players who are three-level scorers or have the potential to be.

The Heat’s Biggest Area of Need

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) drives the ball against Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The deepest positions in the draft are guard and wing. That is perfect for the Heat because it is the position they need to upgrade the most. Davion Mitchell was their third-most impactful player this season. He is a dog defender and has improved offensively every year he has been in Miami. On a championship-level team, he is a high-level backup. Depending on how the roster is built, if it is around a Giannis, he could be a starter.

Why the Wing Position Makes Sense

To me, the wing position covers shooting guard and small forward, and this draft has plenty of both. Pelle Larsson is a starter for the Heat going forward, but Tyler Herro and Norman Powell do not appear to be the long-term solution for this franchise. Upgrading the wings with a high-level two-way player is another excellent direction for Miami to go.

Conclusion

The Heat are slotted in the 13th spot of the NBA Draft. This is the highest pick the franchise has had since 2019, when they selected Tyler Herro out of Kentucky. It is apropos that they could be selecting his replacement less than a decade later.

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