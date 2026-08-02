The Miami Heat are the center of basketball conversations yet again. There is buzz circling the streets of Miami, and it is all because they traded for future Hall of Famer Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Making a seismic splash like that comes at a price. But that price is what it takes, and it gives everyone something to look forward to, that includes the Miami Heat captain Bam Adebayo.

Bam provided these answers at a charity event where he received his NBA Social Justice Champion award.

“It’s an excitement around this season and going in the season we want to have excitement. We want to have something to look forward too. We feel like we have a chance. We’re going to go for it. — it’s going to be great competition. That’s what you look for. That’s what brings the best out of players. I’m looking forward to it” Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo on the Heat’s chance to compete this season:



“It’s an excitement around this season and going in the season we want to have excitement. We want to have something to look forward too. We feel like we have a chance. We’re going to go for it. — it’s going to be great… https://t.co/Q8jORcgB29 pic.twitter.com/lVyB5SOFOL — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) August 2, 2026

He reiterates that thought when talking about team President Pat Riley's "Whale-Hunt".

“You look forward to it. You look forward to excitement around the season. I feel like Pat has been trying to get somebody of that star level for a while now. Being able to have that shift and that change. We’re looking for growth, we’re looking to obviously win games and have some fun” Bam Adebayo

But beyond that, in true captain fashion, Bam Adebayo reminds everyone that noise is just exactly that, noise. There has to be an internal belief, confidence, and trust inside of the locker room that each individual will do their job, and that what you have in the building is enough.

We’ll figure it out. we don’t listen to the outside noise too much. We’ve done a lot more with less in our past years so we’ll figure it out. Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo on early conversions w/ Giannis: we’re ready to get to work. The goal is to win a championship. We have like mindset…Those first conversations are really about winning.

On roster concerns: We’ll figure it out. we don’t listen to the outside noise too much. We’ve… pic.twitter.com/G0CbywXgqh — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) August 2, 2026

Miami has definitely done more with less, look at their finals teams.

And the roster is a lot to be excited about, especially for Bam, pairing him with the best player he has ever played with, especially in the front court.

Next question for Bam is who is your favorite teammate on this Heat team? Another easy answer for him; Giannis https://t.co/M2fDnTTjRJ — Will Manso (@WillManso) August 2, 2026

The Miami Heat's starting five is stout defensively. Beyond Adebayo and Antetokounmpo, Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins are some of the best defenders at their positions. Then as for the shooting, Mitchell shot 39.5% from the floor, Andrew Wiggins shot in the forties, and newly acquired Tim Hardaway Jr. is one of the league's best catch and shoot guys.

While there may be a need for more, and the bench will certainly have to produce, it is exciting times in Miami, especially for Bam who has seen everything but a Championship in his 9 seasons as a member of the organization.

The vibes in Miami are high, and everyone is just counting down the days until they can see the product on the court.

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