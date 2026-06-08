

Celebrations would erupt from Calle Ocho to Port St. Lucie if the Miami Heat end up Giannis Antetokounmpo. Shaquille O’Neal was brought in on an 18-wheeler and sprayed people with the water gun, so a Greek star of this magnitude would require his own blazing chariot and a hundred doves.

Yet phase one, which is getting him, still needs completion. It will take a pretty penny, and the Bucks should want at least two of Miami’s youngsters with the 13th pick aside from the filler. That could mean Kel’el Ware and Pelle Larsson going out, yet in the event they demand a third, the Heat should push for it to be Jaime Jaquez Jr., so they keep Kasparas Jakučionis out of the deal.

The best strategy for building a team around Antetokounmpo is similar to the one for LeBron James: putting versatile size and outside shooting around him. Keep in mind that even in a down year, Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with passes creating 3-pointers (9.4), and his teammates made 40.3 percent of attempts.

Jakučionis shot more 3-pointers last season than Jaquez (2.9) and made 10.6 percent more attempts (42.9). Glaringly, Jakučionis played in 22 less games while his minutes fluctuated yet made eight extra trifectas.

Jaquez is a good player who is very efficient at the rim (71.8 percent), but his weaknesses are poor 3-point shooting and he doesn’t get to the line much. Putting a big on him can give him problems as well, making him expendable.

Consider how both of Miami’s stars in this hypothetical — Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo — are not dependable outside shooters, and defenses always overload the area they want to be in: the elbow and in. It will be hard for them to succeed if they see an extra man helping off the pass, so Jaquez would need his minutes staggered next to both, but would be fine with just one of them, especially with Antetokounmpo in transition.

Mar 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) and center Bam Adebayo (13) defend in the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

On top of that, he’s a good defender, but he is not pressuring enough to where he is a must-have. There is potential for growth, but he needs to close out to the 3-point line better so he doesn’t give up line drives.

In the event the Heat keep Jaquez, and it would be in thei best interest to, then they must hold off on his extension to maintain flexibility because he could turn into a trade chip if things aren't working. But nothing worth is it ever that easy, and if the Bucks want him badly enough, they can have him.