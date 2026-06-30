It would seem easy to picture LeBron James hooping in a Miami Heat jersey.

All you would have to do is search up some YouTube highlights from over a decade ago to see a guy playing at a level we probably have never seen in NBA history.

But when projecting forward on what LeBron James would look like in Miami in his current state, it's definitely not just sliding back into a past role.

BREAKING: LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/zzVk6xUVF1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

James' time with the Lakers has come to an end, following today's report from Shams Charania. A situation with the Golden State Warriors feels obvious to pair with Steph Curry for one final run, as well as a return to Cleveland Cavaliers.

None of these circumstances are simple when it comes to mid-level exceptions or sign and trades, such as Jarrett Allen.

But the Miami Heat are on that list too, as they have an intriguing destination beyond the off the court Miami lifestyle. With Giannis Antetokounmpo in Miami alongside Bam Adebayo, in a much less stressful conference, why not go make one final championship with a team you've already done it with?

REPORT: LeBron James has been linked to the Miami Heat after the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, per @JakeLFischer



“He’s been connected to Miami, a potential homecoming there once Giannis was traded to South Beach. There’s plenty talk around the league that they could see that… pic.twitter.com/7TfcBFq5p7 — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) June 30, 2026

But I'm not here to sell you on it happening. What I am here to sell you on is that we shouldn't question if the fit is right.

It's been all about shooting for Miami for obvious reasons. Antetokounmpo rosters need shooting just like LeBron James rosters needed shooting.

But if you can lock up a player of this caliber, whether closing out his career or not, you go for it.

The Heat still could use some added on-ball play-making and creation, and James still provides that at this stage. If I'm bring honest, he would probably be playing point guard in many lineups, even though they wouldn't want to overuse him in the regular season.

The Miami Heat would Welcome a LeBron return, as James and the Miami Heat now have a strong relationship, per @Anthony_Chiang



“The relationship between James and the Heat were initially frosty after their breakup, but is now strong. The team would welcome a return by James, a… https://t.co/SHw78hC8cm pic.twitter.com/tpZCImXKoZ — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) June 30, 2026

Two of the greatest and physical downhill threats in the game on the same roster? Sign me up.

Yes you need shooting to compete, but there's also only so much you can do as a defense if Giannis Antetokounmpo drives into the paint, three defenders collapse, he kicks to LeBron James, and there's an absolute runway for a catch and go attack.

Elite secondary attackers are the name of the game. And this would be that.

James shot 32% from three this past season and 38% the year prior with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he would be getting some very different looks when it comes to catch and shoot threes.

The way the Heat scrape out some veteran minimum shooters will allow this to make more sense very soon, but let's not overthink this.

A new, different Big 3

Nov 7, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) defends Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LeBron James. Giannis Antetokounmpo. Bam Adebayo. I'll take my chances with a Heat organization to find enough outside shooting along the way. That's an Erik Spoelstra cast of characters that'll put an insane amount of pressure on defenses, regular season or playoffs.

Yes, Golden State and Cleveland make sense for different reasons. But Miami makes sense too.

And that primary reason is a legitmate chance to contend for his fifth NBA Championship.

If anybody is worried about this potential fit, my word of advice is this: don't.