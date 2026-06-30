The Miami Heat enter free agency with one clear goal: building the right supporting cast around newly acquired superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Landing a player of Giannis' caliber came at a steep cost, forcing Miami to part with several key contributors in order to complete the blockbuster trade. While the Heat now boast one of the NBA's premier frontcourt duos in Giannis and Bam Adebayo, constructing a championship-caliber roster will depend on finding quality depth throughout free agency. And that's the case even as the spectre of a LeBron James reunion looms.

Before free agency begins, let's take a look at Miami's roster.

Note, Keshad Johnson and Jahmir Young's options were not picked up.

Heat currently at 10 players on standard contracts for next season: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, Bobby Portis, Davion Mitchell, Dru Smith, Pelle Larsson, Myron Gardner and Ryan Conwell. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) June 29, 2026

Projected Starting Five

As things currently stand, the Heat's projected starting lineup features Davion Mitchell, Pelle Larsson, Andrew Wiggins, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Bam Adebayo.

It's a lineup built around defense, versatility, and athleticism. Mitchell is one of the NBA's premier point-of-attack defenders, while Wiggins gives Miami another proven two-way wing capable of guarding the opposing team's best perimeter scorer.

Larsson showed what he is capable of last season, yet he likely won't start when the offseason is all set and done. The Miami Heat are certainly looking to add a shooting guard that will enable Miami to space their offense.

The frontcourt is where Miami becomes truly dangerous. Giannis and Bam immediately form one of the NBA's most dominant defensive pairings, giving Erik Spoelstra the flexibility to switch almost any action while also creating constant pressure in transition and around the rim. On paper, the starting five has everything needed to compete with the league's best, but the depth and the offensive firepower is the main concern.

Miami Heat salary cap situation with Andrew Wiggins opting in, Pelle Larsson opted in, Dru Smith guaranteed, and Jahmir Young opted out.



They have $20.5 million under the hard cap to fill five roster spots.



It'll be much harder to re-sign Norman Powell without additional moves. https://t.co/2BkBUy131i pic.twitter.com/5m39Qa5YsB — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) June 29, 2026

Bench Unit

Miami's second unit currently consists of Dru Smith, Ryan Conwell, Myron Gardner, Nikola Jovic, and Bobby Portis.

There is plenty of intrigue within this group, but also plenty of uncertainty. Portis gives the Heat a proven veteran capable of providing instant offense, toughness, and rebounding off the bench. Conwell and Gardner are young players with potential, and Smith ( $2.6 million-dollar contract is fully guaranteed) earned the coaching staff's trust through his defensive intensity and familiarity with Miami's system.

Jovic is currently the man the Miami Heat are dangling in trade offers in an attempt to open up flexibility and may even attach him to a Norman Powell sign-and-trade.

The Heat are looking to trade Nikola Jovic in addition to a sign and trade for Norman Powell, per @JakeLFischer



“Nikola Jovic, his deal is definitely put out there on the trade market… He is a piece in addition to trying to sign and trade Norman Powell to a different… pic.twitter.com/vlALazNumG — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) June 29, 2026

The biggest question, however, is experience (and proven talent for that matter). Outside of Portis, the bench lacks proven contributors who have consistently produced in meaningful NBA games. Asking multiple young players to fill major playoff roles would be a significant gamble for a team with championship aspirations.

The bench lacks proven ball handlers and scorers, which would put immense pressure on the starting five and Erik Spoelstra.

That is exactly why this offseason is so important for Miami's front office.

After sacrificing much of its depth to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Heat now face the challenge every contender encounters after a blockbuster trade: rebuilding the supporting cast. Free agency presents an opportunity to add veteran shooting, secondary ball handling, and reliable rotational pieces that can ease the burden on the stars.

Miami's front office is one to be trusted with such a tall task and if Miami hopes to make a deep playoff run, finding quality depth may prove just as important as landing Giannis in the first place.