All Signs Point to An Ugly End for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Time With Bucks

After many years spent in perfect lockstep, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are headed in opposite directions. That has been true for a while; it’s certainly been obvious since this NBA season started with reports Milwaukee spoke to the Knicks about trading the Greek superstar.

But the latest developments around the situation show there’s more division than that. Giannis and Milwaukee are on a collision course—and only ugliness lies ahead.

Antetokounmpo dealt with a variety of injuries this season and most recently has been sidelined with a calf strain. Shortly after suffering the injury reports came out that the Bucks wanted to shut the superstar down for the year. The team was already out of the playoff picture and a strategic tank in the last month of the season could greatly increase the chances they have a quality draft pick to use this offseason. Antetokounmpo, however, was not a fan of this idea and reportedly “refused” the Bucks’ overtures to consider what is best for the long-term future rather than emphasizing a return to play at the earliest possible moment.

That situation boiled over in a serious way this weekend. Still listed as unavailable due to the strain, Antetokounmpo publicly called Milwaukee out for refusing to allow him to play, explaining to reporters in stunningly blunt terms he felt it was a “slap in [the] face” to a competitor of his nature.

“You know who you are dealing with,” he said. “So for somebody to come and tell me to not play or not to compete, it’s like a slap in my face. So, I don’t know where the relationship goes from there.

“I’ve never seen a case of a player saying, my caliber of player, that’s like—I’m saying it publicly—I want to f---ing play. You know what I’m saying? I don’t think I’ve seen this. So, if there needs to be an investigation, great. There should be. I don’t know. There should be. Until we figure something out.”

It was a genuinely shocking public broadside from a superstar directed at his own team. The declaration immediately led to an NBA investigation into whether the franchise is, indeed, holding a player out against his will. So far, though, it’s resulted in only further smoke and mirrors. A league spokesperson said the investigation found Antetokoumpo was asked to participate in a scheduled scrimmage and declined to do so the previous week, but there is a “disagreement” about whether the team asked Antetokounmpo to participate in a group workout last week.

Some level of truth will undoubtedly come out of the NBA investigation. There will be surely be consequences. But if Giannis and the Bucks are playing a public game of “he said, they said,” their relationship is already broken. In tatters. Toast. Beyond repair. Whatever analogy you want to use, it’s the truth. And when relations sour between a star player and his current team, the result is inevitable—a public, perhaps prolonged, but definitely unpleasant, divorce.

Giannis Antetokounmpo last played in mid-March, but has been out since despite disagreements with the Bucks over whether he’s ready to return. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Giannis’s Bucks tenure is about to come to an ugly end

Antetokounmpo has long held the stance that he would never ask for a trade out of Milwaukee. The 2021 NBA championship he won with the Bucks was clearly a lifelong dream fulfilled for the two-time MVP and he happily personified every aspect of the typical “larger-than-life superstar residing in a small media market” perception for NBA players. Antetokounmpo deflected or outright denied any suggestion he would chase brighter lights year after year.

That changed. As noted above, the season hadn’t even tipped off yet before ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the Bucks held trade discussions with the Knicks around Antetokounmpo. After the season began, it quickly became clear Milwaukee was an average team and not a title contender—then Antetokounmpo suffered his first injury of the year. The Bucks’ subsequent collapse without the superstar to hold together the roster made the reality even more clear that they wouldn’t be winning anything of note this season. The trade rumblings started up again. Antetokounmpo consistently avoided shutting them down entirely, only stating he was focused on this year’s team. And if he decided he wanted to play elsewhere in the future? Well, that would only be human of him.

As we all know the noise was for naught. The Bucks didn’t trade Antetokounmpo despite listening to offers. The man himself continued to hold to his line that he would never demand a trade. He posted a triumphant “I’m not f---ing leaving!” gif to celebrate staying in Milwaukee after the deadline. If one hadn’t been paying attention all season it would appear, on the surface, that a middling team considered trading its superstar against his will and he was elated to not be going anywhere.

That’s the image Antetokounmpo seemed dead-set on maintaining despite appearances. His public stance was one thing, but the franchise’s actions clearly indicated that Antetokounmpo didn’t have faith in this Bucks roster or the front office’s ability to change their non-contention status, and he wanted the chance to play for a title even if that wasn’t in Wisconsin. It’s hard to believe Milwaukee would trade him otherwise.

Antetokounmpo’s public escalation this weekend lends further credence to that possibility. He didn’t just tee off on his employers over the injury situation. Antetokounmpo addressed team owner Wes Edens’s comments that he’d either sign an extension or get traded this summer, saying they were a “slap in [the] face” to a player who has shown such loyalty to the organization.

“It says a lot,” Antetokounmpo told Lori Nickel of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Especially [as] somebody that has been this loyal, and I've showed appreciation, to the team, to the community, to the fans, to everybody that I've worked with, you know? And that's almost, like, a slap in my face.”

To recap: before a home game against a rival team, with fewer than 10 games remaining in the season and his team out of the playoffs, Antetokounmpo took aim at the coaching staff, training staff and ownership in one fell swoop. Are those the actions of a player who wants to stay put?

You can judge that for yourself. According to Antetokounmpo, however, his actions have nothing to do with his potential desire to play elsewhere.

“I’m here, I committed, I'm wearing the jersey, and it is disrespectful to my teammates, to my coaching staff, to the people that I go and sweat with, and go to war with, to say, ‘I don't want to be here’—and I will never do that,” Antetokounmpo declared.

But, as always, there was a caveat.

“Now, what goes on in private rooms? It's not my job, it's not my responsibility, and it should not—in no shape or form—be shared in public. I believe in etiquette. I believe in human etiquette, I believe in basketball etiquette. So with my owners, I have addressed what I feel and what I believe the situation is.”

Regardless of what Giannis feels in his heart, the sheer fact that he went public at all (against his personal beliefs, as stated above) signifies what the future holds for Milwaukee. He will likely not hesitate again to openly voice his displeasure with the current situation. If things don’t unfold the way he wants this offseason, it could get very unpleasant for the Bucks. There are few things more difficult for a sports organization to deal with than an openly disgruntled superstar.

An Antetokounmpo trade has been a possibility for most of the year. Now it’s feeling like a ticking time bomb. The end is coming for the superstar’s time in Milwaukee—and it isn’t going to be pretty.

More NBA from Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.