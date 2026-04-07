Heat vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 7
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Both the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat are in the play-in mix in the Eastern Conference heading into Tuesday night’s matchup in Toronto.
The Raptors are just 4-6 in their last 10 games, falling to the No. 6 seed in the East. They still have a solid chance to avoid the play-in with games against Miami (two games), New York and Brooklyn left on the schedule.
Meanwhile, the Heat are in the No. 10 spot in the East after they made the playoffs from the same spot in the 2024-25 season. Erik Spoelstra’s group has won just three of its last 10 games, falling behind multiple teams in the Southeast Division.
This is the first of two final meetings between these teams, as they’ll meet again on Thursday (also in Toronto).
Here’s a quick breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for help you bet on this Eastern Conference clash.
Heat vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Heat +1.5 (-112)
- Raptors -1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Heat: +100
- Raptors: -120
Total
- 240.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Heat vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Heat record: 41-37
- Raptors record: 43-35
Heat vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Tyler Herro – probable
- Norman Powell – available
- Nikola Jovic – out
- Terry Rozier – out
- Andrew Wiggins – available
Raptors Injury Report
- Immanuel Quickley – questionable
- Chucky Hepburn – out
- Sandro Mamukelashvili – questionable
- Collin Murray-Boyles – questionable
Heat vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. OVER 11.5 Points (+100)
In today’s best NBA prop bets for SI Betting, I shared why Jaquez may be undervalued in this matchup even with Herro and Powell expected to suit up:
Sixth Man of the Year candidate Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 15.2 points per game this season, yet his prop is even money for him to score 12 or more points on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors.
The Miami Heat are expected to have both Tyler Herro and Norman Powell in action on Tuesday, which could eat into Jaquez’s workload, but the former first-round pick is still worth a look at this price.
Jaquez has 12 or more points in six consecutive games, and he scored 21 points in his last meeting with this Toronto team. Miami plays at the No. 1 pace in the NBA, so even though Jaquez may see a few less shots, he still should be in the mix to clear this line.
This season, the Heat youngster is taking a career-high 12.2 shots per game and is paying it off by shooting 50.1 percent from the field.
Heat vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
Miami is one of the highest-scoring teams in the NBA and is No. 1 in the league in pace, but it’s facing a Toronto team that wants to play much differently.
The Raptors are 22nd in pace and are in the top-10 in the league in opponent points per game, relying on their defense to keep them in a top-six spot in the 2025-26 season.
While Miami is averaging over 238 combined points per game, it has not found that same success against Toronto. The Raptors held the Heat to 96 and 91 in their two meetings this season, winning both of those games by double digits.
On top of that, the Raptors have the second-best UNDER record in the league, hitting it in 61.5 percent of their games (48 of 78).
This total has ticked up to 240.5, which I think is a way too high. These teams have combined for just 202 and 203 points in their previous meetings.
Pick: UNDER 240.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2