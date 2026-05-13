Miami Heat 2026 NBA Mock Draft: Miami Lands High-Upside Wing at No. 13

The Miami Heat have secured the 13th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. They are expected to go all in this offseason to acquire a star like Giannis Antetokounmpo. If they fail to land a star again and keep the pick, let’s explore how the draft could fall.

Another Giannis Antetokounmpo pursuit begins for the Heat https://t.co/JOGbsuLNRg Where things stand during an important offseason for the Heat — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) May 12, 2026

Picks 1-5

No. 1 Washington Wizards trade with Brooklyn Nets

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) dribbles against Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

AJ Dybantsa | 6'9" | 210 lbs | Freshman | BYU

The Brooklyn Nets have traded their No. 6 pick, No. 33 pick, Terance Mann, and Michael Porter Jr. to the Washington Wizards for the No. 1 overall pick and Anthony Davis. The Nets select AJ Dybantsa, the do-it-all uber athlete.

No. 2 Utah Jazz

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Darryn Peterson | 6'6" | 205 lbs | Freshman | Kansas

The Jazz size up next to Keyonte George. They get a dynamic microwave scorer and two-way monster in Peterson. This leaves them with an outstanding young core of George, Peterson, and Ace Bailey.

No. 3 Memphis Grizzlies

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Caleb Wilson | 6'10" | 215 lbs | Freshman | North Carolina

The Grizzlies get their Jaren Jackson Jr. replacement in Caleb Wilson. He pairs well with Zach Edey as a twin tower of sorts. He can space the floor and be a switchable defender. The inside combination would free up the shooters in Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells.

No. 4 Chicago Bulls

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer | 6'9" | 250 lbs | Freshman | Duke

The Bulls bring in the super talented son of former Bulls legend Carlos Boozer. He brings insane processing speed offensively, leadership, and toughness. Boozer is a power forward but could be a small-ball 5 in certain situations because of his strength and ability to shoot the three ball.

No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) shoots past Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Darius Acuff Jr. | 6'3" | 190 lbs | Freshman | Arkansas

The Clippers get an absolute offensive engine to skip the rebuilding phase if Kawhi Leonard leaves for greener pastures. If he stays, this move takes pressure off him to create for everyone. Acuff’s blend of youth and basketball IQ would reinvigorate the franchise.

Picks 6-10

No. 6 Washington Wizards

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) attempts a shot during a NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game between Tennessee and Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nate Ament | 6'10" | 207 lbs | Freshman | Tennessee

Washington trades back and gets a player they can put next to Alex Sarr. Nate would allow them to stretch the floor and play five-out basketball, which they love to do. His size would allow them to be switchable at all positions on the floor. I think this would be a reach, but it is a luxury pick.

No. 7 Sacramento Kings

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) drives the basket as the Louisville Cardinals host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an NCAA basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Louisville. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mikel Brown Jr. | 6'5" | 190 lbs | Freshman | Louisville

The Kings get a dynamic score-first point guard that has more passing ability to tap into throughout his career. The Kings need a lot of everything, so this is just the start of a long rebuild.

No. 8 Atlanta Hawks

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) goes to the basket against Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Brayden Burries | 6'4" | 205 lbs | Freshman | Arizona

The Hawks add another dynamic combo guard to the mix. Burries is a strong downhill slashing guard that can also shoot the three. He is a strong defender and not afraid of big moments.

No. 9 Dallas Mavericks

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) controls the ball against UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) during the second half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Keaton Wagler | 6'6" | 180 lbs | Freshman | Illinois

Dallas adds some shooting around Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg. There are concerns with Wagler, but he is a super high-IQ player that shoots the lights out. The weight is something to monitor, but you take swings on talent like that.

No. 10 Milwaukee Bucks

Michigan Wolverines player Yaxel Lendeborg speaks during a celebration honoring the team’s NCAA men’s basketball national championship at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 11, 2026. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yaxel Lendeborg | 6'9" | 235 lbs | Senior | Michigan

The Bucks are desperate to build a team around Giannis. If they are unable to secure a trade for the megastar, Yaxel would be an instant-impact player to help turn the sinking ship around.

Picks 11-20

No. 11 Golden State Warriors

Dec 21, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) dunks the ball against Southern University Jaguars guard Cam Amboree (3) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Cameron Carr | 6'5" | 180 lbs | Sophomore | Baylor

The Warriors are going to make one last run at a championship for Stephen Curry. Carr gives them insane wingspan and athleticism. He is a high-level shooter that can stretch the floor. His youth and athleticism will be a welcome addition.

No. 12 Oklahoma City Thunder

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Kingston Flemings | 6'4" | 180 lbs | Freshman | Houston

The Thunder do it again and get a steal in Flemings. His measurables caused him to slide right into the Thunder’s arms. Flemings brings dynamic speed and quickness to an already dangerous team.

No. 13 Miami Heat

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) drives against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Tounde Yessoufou | 6'5" | 215 lbs | Freshman | Baylor

The Heat get a two-way relentless high-ceiling prospect. This is a Heat Culture type of guy. He rarely came off the floor at Baylor and often took on the opposing team’s best offensive player every game. He was fantastic slashing to the rim and in the low block. He has ability off the bounce but needs to improve his handle. He can defend 1-4 on the floor and can play on and off ball offensively. His biggest improvement will have to come in his jump shooting. He is a low-percentage three-point shooter but is not shy about getting up attempts. He plays his best basketball against the best competition.

No. 14 Charlotte Hornets

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) looks to pass the ball against Southern California Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Hannes Steinbach | 6'11" | 220 lbs | Freshman | Washington

Steinbach gives Charlotte an upgrade to the frontcourt. This complements the wings and guards around him. This will move Ryan Kalkbrenner back to the bench next season. Hannes does a little bit of everything on the floor, but rebounding the ball is his biggest attribute.

No. 15 Chicago Bulls

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) dribbles the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Daylin Swain | 6'8" | 180 lbs | Freshman | Illinois

The Bulls add size and iso-scoring ability to a roster that really needs it. He has some range but needs to work on perfecting his jump shot. The length of pairing him with Matas Buzelis would be a nightmare for opposing teams.

No. 16 Memphis Grizzlies

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) goes to the basket against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Christian Anderson | 6'1" | 180 lbs | Sophomore | Texas Tech

Anderson confirmed his unreal shooting ability at the ongoing NBA Combine. He scored very well in his athletic testing, but it is the elite shooting that sets him apart. You add a guy like this to the big frontcourt and already proficient wings, and Memphis could be on their way back to the playoffs.

No. 17 Oklahoma City Thunder

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) reacts during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Jayden Quaintance | 6'10" | 255 lbs | Sophomore | Kentucky

The Thunder have the ability to give Jayden time to rehab. They are built in such a way that he won’t have to rush back onto the floor. They already have projects in Nikola Topić and Thomas Sorber, who sat out last season. Jayden is one of the most dynamic bigs in the class and could be worth the wait.

No. 18 Charlotte Hornets

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) drives the ball while defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett (4) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Labaron Philon | 6'4" | 176 lbs | Sophomore | Alabama

The Hornets snag an upgrade at the backup point guard position. Philon, although a near outlier in weight, brings outstanding scoring ability and ball handling. He is wiry strong and an absolute dawg of a competitor.

No. 19 Toronto Raptors

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) and guard Nimari Burnett (4) celebrate after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Morez Johnson Jr. | 6'9" | 250 lbs | Sophomore | Michigan

The Raptors get the steal of the draft. Johnson is a switchable 1-5 big that will wreak havoc on the league next to Collin Murray-Boyles. He has the agility and quickness to chase on screens, switches, or any other coverage you want to mix in. He is a lob threat anywhere on the floor and has an NBA body to bang with the big boys. He is crushing the combine and showing more shooting ability than he did at Michigan.

No. 20 San Antonio Spurs

Houston Cougars center Chris Cenac Jr. (5) dunks the ball as Auburn Tigers take on the Houston Cougars at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. Houston Cougars defeated Auburn Tigers 73-72. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Cenac Jr. | 6'11" | 240 lbs | Freshman | Houston

The Spurs pair the alien Victor Wembanyama with an outstanding rebounder and shot blocker. Cenac’s jumper was much improved from the beginning of the season. The already insane Spurs defense adds another switchable big. He is extremely raw offensively, but there is tons of upside.

Picks 21-30

No. 21 Detroit Pistons

Bennett Stirtz | 6'4" | 190 lbs | Senior | Iowa

The Pistons get another pick-and-roll playmaker that brings outside shooting.

No. 22 Philadelphia 76ers

Aday Mara | 7'3" | 255 lbs | Junior | Michigan

The 76ers need Joel Embiid insurance and Mara gives them just that.

No. 23 Atlanta Hawks

Allen Graves | 6'9" | 225 lbs | Freshman | Santa Clara

The Hawks add more functional size and skill to their young core.

No. 24 New York Knicks

Koa Peat | 6'8" | 235 lbs | Freshman | Arizona

The Knicks fortify their frontcourt depth with an athletic rim-running big.

No. 25 Los Angeles Lakers

Amari Allen | 6'6" | 205 lbs | Freshman | Alabama

The Lakers get a kid that has super high upside and versatility. He is a classic 3-and-D player on day one.

No. 26 Denver Nuggets

Ebuka Okorie | 6'2" | 180 lbs | Freshman | Stanford

The Nuggets get one of the best self-creators in the draft. What a steal.

No. 27 Boston Celtics

Isaiah Evans | 6'6" | 180 lbs | Sophomore | Duke

The Celtics live by the three and die by the three. They take a guy that never met a three he didn’t like.

No. 28 Minnesota Timberwolves

Meleek Thomas | 6'5" | 180 lbs | Freshman | Arkansas

The Wolves need someone to self-create when Anthony Edwards is out of the game. That is Meleek the Microwave’s specialty.

No. 29 Cleveland Cavaliers

Karim Lopez | 6'8" | 220 lbs | International

The Cavs get a playmaking big wing that needs to get faster.

No. 30 Dallas Mavericks

Joshua Jefferson | 6'9" | 240 lbs | Senior | Iowa State

The Mavericks, when healthy, will try to compete and get a do-it-all big that can handle and create for others.

The Miami Heat are going to make moves this offseason. The question remains: can they land their whale? If they keep the pick, who would you like them to draft? Let me know on social media.

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