Miami Heat 2026 NBA Mock Draft: Miami Lands High-Upside Wing at No. 13
The Miami Heat have secured the 13th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. They are expected to go all in this offseason to acquire a star like Giannis Antetokounmpo. If they fail to land a star again and keep the pick, let’s explore how the draft could fall.
Picks 1-5
No. 1 Washington Wizards trade with Brooklyn Nets
AJ Dybantsa | 6'9" | 210 lbs | Freshman | BYU
The Brooklyn Nets have traded their No. 6 pick, No. 33 pick, Terance Mann, and Michael Porter Jr. to the Washington Wizards for the No. 1 overall pick and Anthony Davis. The Nets select AJ Dybantsa, the do-it-all uber athlete.
No. 2 Utah Jazz
Darryn Peterson | 6'6" | 205 lbs | Freshman | Kansas
The Jazz size up next to Keyonte George. They get a dynamic microwave scorer and two-way monster in Peterson. This leaves them with an outstanding young core of George, Peterson, and Ace Bailey.
No. 3 Memphis Grizzlies
Caleb Wilson | 6'10" | 215 lbs | Freshman | North Carolina
The Grizzlies get their Jaren Jackson Jr. replacement in Caleb Wilson. He pairs well with Zach Edey as a twin tower of sorts. He can space the floor and be a switchable defender. The inside combination would free up the shooters in Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells.
No. 4 Chicago Bulls
Cameron Boozer | 6'9" | 250 lbs | Freshman | Duke
The Bulls bring in the super talented son of former Bulls legend Carlos Boozer. He brings insane processing speed offensively, leadership, and toughness. Boozer is a power forward but could be a small-ball 5 in certain situations because of his strength and ability to shoot the three ball.
No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers
Darius Acuff Jr. | 6'3" | 190 lbs | Freshman | Arkansas
The Clippers get an absolute offensive engine to skip the rebuilding phase if Kawhi Leonard leaves for greener pastures. If he stays, this move takes pressure off him to create for everyone. Acuff’s blend of youth and basketball IQ would reinvigorate the franchise.
Picks 6-10
No. 6 Washington Wizards
Nate Ament | 6'10" | 207 lbs | Freshman | Tennessee
Washington trades back and gets a player they can put next to Alex Sarr. Nate would allow them to stretch the floor and play five-out basketball, which they love to do. His size would allow them to be switchable at all positions on the floor. I think this would be a reach, but it is a luxury pick.
No. 7 Sacramento Kings
Mikel Brown Jr. | 6'5" | 190 lbs | Freshman | Louisville
The Kings get a dynamic score-first point guard that has more passing ability to tap into throughout his career. The Kings need a lot of everything, so this is just the start of a long rebuild.
No. 8 Atlanta Hawks
Brayden Burries | 6'4" | 205 lbs | Freshman | Arizona
The Hawks add another dynamic combo guard to the mix. Burries is a strong downhill slashing guard that can also shoot the three. He is a strong defender and not afraid of big moments.
No. 9 Dallas Mavericks
Keaton Wagler | 6'6" | 180 lbs | Freshman | Illinois
Dallas adds some shooting around Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg. There are concerns with Wagler, but he is a super high-IQ player that shoots the lights out. The weight is something to monitor, but you take swings on talent like that.
No. 10 Milwaukee Bucks
Yaxel Lendeborg | 6'9" | 235 lbs | Senior | Michigan
The Bucks are desperate to build a team around Giannis. If they are unable to secure a trade for the megastar, Yaxel would be an instant-impact player to help turn the sinking ship around.
Picks 11-20
No. 11 Golden State Warriors
Cameron Carr | 6'5" | 180 lbs | Sophomore | Baylor
The Warriors are going to make one last run at a championship for Stephen Curry. Carr gives them insane wingspan and athleticism. He is a high-level shooter that can stretch the floor. His youth and athleticism will be a welcome addition.
No. 12 Oklahoma City Thunder
Kingston Flemings | 6'4" | 180 lbs | Freshman | Houston
The Thunder do it again and get a steal in Flemings. His measurables caused him to slide right into the Thunder’s arms. Flemings brings dynamic speed and quickness to an already dangerous team.
No. 13 Miami Heat
Tounde Yessoufou | 6'5" | 215 lbs | Freshman | Baylor
The Heat get a two-way relentless high-ceiling prospect. This is a Heat Culture type of guy. He rarely came off the floor at Baylor and often took on the opposing team’s best offensive player every game. He was fantastic slashing to the rim and in the low block. He has ability off the bounce but needs to improve his handle. He can defend 1-4 on the floor and can play on and off ball offensively. His biggest improvement will have to come in his jump shooting. He is a low-percentage three-point shooter but is not shy about getting up attempts. He plays his best basketball against the best competition.
No. 14 Charlotte Hornets
Hannes Steinbach | 6'11" | 220 lbs | Freshman | Washington
Steinbach gives Charlotte an upgrade to the frontcourt. This complements the wings and guards around him. This will move Ryan Kalkbrenner back to the bench next season. Hannes does a little bit of everything on the floor, but rebounding the ball is his biggest attribute.
No. 15 Chicago Bulls
Daylin Swain | 6'8" | 180 lbs | Freshman | Illinois
The Bulls add size and iso-scoring ability to a roster that really needs it. He has some range but needs to work on perfecting his jump shot. The length of pairing him with Matas Buzelis would be a nightmare for opposing teams.
No. 16 Memphis Grizzlies
Christian Anderson | 6'1" | 180 lbs | Sophomore | Texas Tech
Anderson confirmed his unreal shooting ability at the ongoing NBA Combine. He scored very well in his athletic testing, but it is the elite shooting that sets him apart. You add a guy like this to the big frontcourt and already proficient wings, and Memphis could be on their way back to the playoffs.
No. 17 Oklahoma City Thunder
Jayden Quaintance | 6'10" | 255 lbs | Sophomore | Kentucky
The Thunder have the ability to give Jayden time to rehab. They are built in such a way that he won’t have to rush back onto the floor. They already have projects in Nikola Topić and Thomas Sorber, who sat out last season. Jayden is one of the most dynamic bigs in the class and could be worth the wait.
No. 18 Charlotte Hornets
Labaron Philon | 6'4" | 176 lbs | Sophomore | Alabama
The Hornets snag an upgrade at the backup point guard position. Philon, although a near outlier in weight, brings outstanding scoring ability and ball handling. He is wiry strong and an absolute dawg of a competitor.
No. 19 Toronto Raptors
Morez Johnson Jr. | 6'9" | 250 lbs | Sophomore | Michigan
The Raptors get the steal of the draft. Johnson is a switchable 1-5 big that will wreak havoc on the league next to Collin Murray-Boyles. He has the agility and quickness to chase on screens, switches, or any other coverage you want to mix in. He is a lob threat anywhere on the floor and has an NBA body to bang with the big boys. He is crushing the combine and showing more shooting ability than he did at Michigan.
No. 20 San Antonio Spurs
Chris Cenac Jr. | 6'11" | 240 lbs | Freshman | Houston
The Spurs pair the alien Victor Wembanyama with an outstanding rebounder and shot blocker. Cenac’s jumper was much improved from the beginning of the season. The already insane Spurs defense adds another switchable big. He is extremely raw offensively, but there is tons of upside.
Picks 21-30
No. 21 Detroit Pistons
Bennett Stirtz | 6'4" | 190 lbs | Senior | Iowa
The Pistons get another pick-and-roll playmaker that brings outside shooting.
No. 22 Philadelphia 76ers
Aday Mara | 7'3" | 255 lbs | Junior | Michigan
The 76ers need Joel Embiid insurance and Mara gives them just that.
No. 23 Atlanta Hawks
Allen Graves | 6'9" | 225 lbs | Freshman | Santa Clara
The Hawks add more functional size and skill to their young core.
No. 24 New York Knicks
Koa Peat | 6'8" | 235 lbs | Freshman | Arizona
The Knicks fortify their frontcourt depth with an athletic rim-running big.
No. 25 Los Angeles Lakers
Amari Allen | 6'6" | 205 lbs | Freshman | Alabama
The Lakers get a kid that has super high upside and versatility. He is a classic 3-and-D player on day one.
No. 26 Denver Nuggets
Ebuka Okorie | 6'2" | 180 lbs | Freshman | Stanford
The Nuggets get one of the best self-creators in the draft. What a steal.
No. 27 Boston Celtics
Isaiah Evans | 6'6" | 180 lbs | Sophomore | Duke
The Celtics live by the three and die by the three. They take a guy that never met a three he didn’t like.
No. 28 Minnesota Timberwolves
Meleek Thomas | 6'5" | 180 lbs | Freshman | Arkansas
The Wolves need someone to self-create when Anthony Edwards is out of the game. That is Meleek the Microwave’s specialty.
No. 29 Cleveland Cavaliers
Karim Lopez | 6'8" | 220 lbs | International
The Cavs get a playmaking big wing that needs to get faster.
No. 30 Dallas Mavericks
Joshua Jefferson | 6'9" | 240 lbs | Senior | Iowa State
The Mavericks, when healthy, will try to compete and get a do-it-all big that can handle and create for others.
The Miami Heat are going to make moves this offseason. The question remains: can they land their whale? If they keep the pick, who would you like them to draft? Let me know on social media.
You can follow me on X @DigitalAdel and listen to my podcast, DigitalAdelHoops on Youtube
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A seasoned Content Creator with 2.5+ years of experience, building a YouTube channel past 8K subscribers while serving as an NBA/College Basketball Analyst for the 5 Reasons Sports Network. Simultaneously, I bring 11+ years of leadership and strategy expertise from roles at a fortune 100 company focusing on problem-solving and relationship-building for success.Follow DigitalAdel