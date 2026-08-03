L.A. Klay? Miami Heat face competition as they await Thompson buyout

The Miami Heat have prioritized the addition of veteran shooter Klay Thompson, who is still under contract with the Dallas Mavericks. We may see a decision on his availability arrive this week, setting up a decision for the former Splash brother.

According to the Athletic’s Christian Clark, “the Mavericks have explored his trade market but have yet to find a deal.”

The 36-year-old Thompson becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer and is owed $17.5 million for 2026-27, so Dallas could hold on to him since he could become a valuable bargaining chip by the trade deadline if still on the roster. However, the Mavericks currently have 16 players under contract and have to shed one by the start of the season.

It's been a busy offseason in Dallas, and it's not over yet. The Mavericks still need to make at least one move.



Three thoughts about the roster this Masai Ujiri-led front office has put together: https://t.co/AclC1nXuNv — Christian Clark (@christianpclark) August 3, 2026

The Heat added Tim Hardaway Jr. but are looking for another shooter or two to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with options who can punish opposing double-teams. Thompson has been rumored to be high on Miami’s wish list whether or not they were able to land LeBron James, which didn’t come to fruition.

The Heat are reportedly more interested to land Thompson via buyout instead of trading for him since their options are limited after sending multiple players and draft capital to Milwaukee in the Antetokounmpo deal.

Ethan Skolnick on Miami’s Klay Thompson interest:



“I believe he will end up in Miami. I understand he’s still under contract in Dallas. I will just continue to say I believe he will end up in Miami… it could be closer to camp. I just want to prepare people… The Heat are in no… pic.twitter.com/Spa4WTduBt — Hot Hot Hoops (@hothothoops) July 28, 2026

While Thompson would be an ideal fit on Miami’s roster, he’s never played for an Eastern Conference team and has options that would keep him in familiar territory. According to Clark, “Thompson would welcome a return home to Los Angeles, where he spent part of his childhood and still owns a home.”

The Lakers are in the midst of retooling their roster following James’ departure and have added Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes, Jaden Hardy, Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams and first-round draft pick Cameon Carr to compete for time on the wing.

Thompson's father, Mychal, currently puts in work for ESPN LA and played for the Lakers from 1987-91, winning a pair of championships prior to Klay's birth in 1990.

The Clippers are in limbo due to the NBA’s investigation into possible salary cap circumvention involving Kawhi Leonard, so it’s unlikely Thompson would want to land on that roster if they choose to rebuild.

Fan: “Are you going to go back to the Warriors?”



Klay Thompson: “Shoot I don't know. I got one year on my deal. It'd be nice to end it in Golden State.”



Will we see Klay Thompson return to the Warriors? 🤔



(via @EinhornGabe) pic.twitter.com/N9VL7z716N — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 21, 2026

When James was considering Golden State, rumors of Thompson returning to the Bay Area to fortify that roster made the rounds. Thompson was drafted by the Warriors with the 11th pick in 2011, winning for titles there and making five All-Star Game appearances before signing with Dallas on the the three-year, $50 million deal that expires following this season.

It sounds like Kyrie Irving's return could spell the end of Thompson's time in L.A., but that's speculative since Masai Ujiri just took control as president in early May. He made a huge splash in firing Jason Kidd to give the team a fresh voice in the locker room, ultimately hiring national championship-winning coach Dusty May away from Michigan.

The Mavs traded for 2024 No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher, Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama and matched the New York Knicks' offer sheet for center Moussa Cisse. Dallas made news this past weekend agreeing to extend Naji Marshall (3 years, $52.2 million) and have Max Christie in place in a similar role to the one Thompson would play. 20-year-old Spanish rookie guard Sergio de Larrea, pick No. 25, is expected to be on the roster after playing in Summer League as opposed to returning to club team Valencia of the Liga ACB.

Miami Heat on SI publisher Ethan Skolnick has been reporting on the team's interest in Thompson for weeks. Even though the pull to return to L.A. would be a factor for the future Hall of Famer, the Heat have made their interest in having him on board no secret.

Unless Ujiri makes a move to get down to 15 players, it's looking increasingly likely that buying out Thompson will be the play, and Miami can then sell the guard, who hasn't played in the postseason since 2023, on joining the most dominant forward he's ever played with as a '26-'27 Heat addition. Antetokounmpo's arrival has Miami captain Bam Adebayo confident that his team can thrive after a few down seasons.

Thompson played 69 games for Dallas last season, his first serving as primarily a reserve since his rookie season. He averaged a career-low 11.7 points, but averaged just 21.7 minutes per game and shot 38.3 percent from 3-point range, slightly higher than his career average (37.9). Thompson has averaged 19.2 points and has shot 43.6 percent on 3-pointers over 158 career playoff games, starting them all.