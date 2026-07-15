If there's one thing LeBron James knows how to do besides play basketball at the highest levels, it's making waves when it comes to news and rumors, especially while he's an unrestricted free agent.

On Tuesday afternoon, the four-time MVP caught the attention of NBA fans, (especially Miami Heat fans), when he decided to share a clip of the Rich Eisen Show, adding 22 laughing emojis over the top of it.

He was, apparently, laughing at the remarks that the fill-in host made, in regards to where the 41-year old stands as a player and how he would fit with the Heat.

"If he goes to Miami, enjoy the Play-In Tournament," Chris Brockman stated on the Rich Eisen Show. "You don't believe they're going to be in the Play-In tournament if LeBron James is on, with Giannis?," his co-hosts TJ Jefferson and Michael Del Tufo asked in response. "LeBron is going to be a non-factor this season. I think everyone needs to, like, ready themselves," Brockman added.

LeBron James laughs at the idea that the Heat would be in the play in tournament with him and Giannis 👀 pic.twitter.com/K8PRaD5sLw — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 14, 2026

Earlier in the summer, James decided that he would be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers after eight years with the team to become an unrestricted free agent. The Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers the most-often mentioned core suitors, while the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets are considered to be on the outside looking in.

The Heat, after landing megastar Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, firmly cementing them as a 'win-now' team, have followed up by acquiring shooters with Tim Hardaway Jr., re-signing Andrew Wiggins, Simone Fontecchio and drafting Ryan Conwell.

The consensus after the Antetokounmpo trade was that they needed more shooting as well as shot-creation. With some of the shooting having been addressed, James' brand of reliable shot-creation and playmaking, even at this stage, would be a very helpful addition, to go along with the top-tier defensive personnel (and coaching staff), that the Heat already provide.

Not to mention, there's the familiarity with the organization, the renowned state tax savings in Florida, the fact that Antetokounmpo is the best player from any of the teams considered to be realistic suitors, his relationship with Erik Spoelstra, Bam Adebayo and Antetokounmpo, and the proposition that he would be, perhaps, the second option as a playmaker for the Heat.

In 2025-2026, in his age-41 season, James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds, converting on 51.5 percent of his field goals. In the Lakers' first round Playoff series win over the Houston Rockets, James averaged 23.2 points, 8.3 assists and 7.2 rebounds, mostly without his co-stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

His role would be different in Miami than it was during the Big 3 days, when he was at the peak of his powers. But the team is set up for him to deliver. And of the four championships he's won, two were with the Heat, even though he has played only four of his 23 seasons with Miami.

Seems like he might get the last laugh if he returns to the place he had the most success.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at @tropicalblanket on Twitter.