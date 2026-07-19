LeBron-Miami Heat Reunion Watch: Stage is set for decision
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With the FIFA World Cup in the books and all the responsibilities at Fanatics fan fest fulfilled, the sporting world's spotlight can now lock in on LeBron James. It's finally time to hear this decision.
Unlike the last few times where he's made choices via free agency, he's not headed somewhere to be a team's best player. He's not going to fulfill long held aspirations to play in New York by Brooklyn Nets. As you'll see below, joining the Knicks won't be happening either.
Here's where we're at on the watch entering the final full week in July.
1. Agent Zero spills the tea, Bron expected in the 305
Gilbert Arenas tends to exaggerate some, but this isn't hyperbole. The Heat believe they have the best package of fit and culture for James, who is obviously well aware of how Miami rolls and what awaits if he returns to try to win one for the thumb in South Florida.
2. Decision is so close it may be announced as you read this
ESPN's Dave McMenamin has been a reliable source for years since James ventured out to the west coast and is plugged in. The choice has already been made. All that's left is to announce it.
3. Cleveland continues to call LeBron home
James Harden has made no secret he'd love to play with Bron, but he's being a little generous including himelf in this "Big Three." Evan Mobley will be the second-most important player in Cleveland behind Donovan Mitchell whether James returns to the Land or not.
4. James would've been a Knicks in a New York minute...
However, the Knicks messed up his intentions by ending a championship drought this past June that dated back to 1973. There's now way LeBron is going to put himself in a position to catch blame for messing up a repeat bid. Brunson knows this and isn't getting involved, stating publicly the decision would come from over his head.
5. 76ers in the hunt if James wants one last fresh start
Tyrese Maxey hasn't said much publicly, but it's because he hasn't had to. He's got a direct in to LeBron and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, his agent. The 76ers have to feel they've got a shot at landing James if he decides he wants to close his career in the East playing in a new locale.
6. Wolves aren't howling about their chances
Anthony Edwards isn't even entertaining the thought of being hopeful at this point. Unless it's the Golden State Warriors, he's aware James is headed back east.
7. Wizards would be ultimate longshot, but AJ has heart
No, even with Anthony Davis in place talking about playing all 82 games and Trae Young locked in to lead a rebirth, LeBron isn't going to close his career out in D.C. Still, you have to admire Dybantsa's fighting spirit. He's looking to excel immediately.
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Tony has covered the NBA since 2005, with stops at CBS Sports and Vegas Insider. He is a graduate of University of Central Florida.Follow MejiaDinero