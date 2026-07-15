NBA Insider reports that LeBron's next team will be in the Eastern Conference

The Miami Heat continue to be at the center of the NBA universe this offseason. After landing Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade earlier this offseason, they have been consistently named as one of the leading suitors for LeBron James.

But now, it seems he is narrowing down his potential options, with some notable teams being left out in recent days.

"Yeah, I was kind of hearing today that the [Golden State] Warriors internally kind of feel like they're a dark horse at this point, that LeBron James is probably going out east," ESPN and Andscape's Marc Spears said.

“I’m hearing today that the Warriors internally feel like they’re a dark horse at this point. That LeBron James is probably going out East.”



— @MarcJSpears on LeBron to Golden State rumors https://t.co/mN7iTQhgPn pic.twitter.com/XxQXgHXhwA — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 15, 2026

This tracks with what ESPN's Shams Charania has reported multiple times throughout the past week: that the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers are the teams James is focused on.

Previously, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets were two other teams being mentioned as in the mix for James, but it seems like they are very much out of it now.

Additionally, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported earlier that the Cavaliers think he'll end up on the Heat and the Heat think he'll end up on the Cavaliers, with the Warriors on the outside looking in.

"But one thing that Steph didn't mention, if LeBron James wants to make up all this money that he's losing, coming to the Bay Area is also Silicon Valley. I mean, when you think of Silicon Valley, it's the heart of innovation," Spears added. "It's the wealth generation capital world. It's the capital of AI. This sounds like Silicon Valley's pitch."

The four-time Finals MVP decided to lean into becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he made it public that he would not be returning to the Los Angeles Lakers after eight years with the team.

The Heat currently can offer about $8 million of their non-taxpayer mid-level exception for James if he chooses to return to the franchise he's had the most success with, one that also projects to be an elite defense and also offers the best player (and, perhaps, coach) of all the reported finalists.

In 2025-2026, in his age-41 season, James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds, converting on 51.5 percent of his field goals.

In the Lakers' first round Playoff series win over the Houston Rockets, James averaged 23.2 points, 8.3 assists and 7.2 rebounds, mostly without his co-stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at @tropicalblanket on Twitter.