Declaring “I’m coming home,” in a dictated Sports Illustrated exclusive was how LeBron left South Florida for Cleveland on July, 11 2014. His return was what the Miami Heat hoped for most after landing Giannis Antetokounmpo via trade late last month. Those hopes were dashed Friday.

James will sign a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. The decision was conveyed by Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul, James' agent, to ESPN's Shams Charania. The deal is said to have a player option for the 2027-28 season.

I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026

out. This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?



I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026

another championship.



I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.



Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!



🙏🏾🫡👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026

The Heat will now likely move quickly on other options that could include signing veterans like DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook or Klay Thompson if he's bought out by the Dallas Mavericks.

Speculation over where James, a 22-time All-Star, would land after officially parting ways with the Los Angeles Lakers has dominated free agency over the past few weeks. The Heat landed Giannis Antetokounmpo and the 76ers acquired Jaylen Brown in blockbuster moves, but the very next order of business for those franchises was landing James as the missing piece to help pursue a championship in ‘26-’27.

Cleveland and Golden State were both favored to land the league’s all-time leading scorer over the past two weeks. Minnesota, Philadelphia and Denver all expressed serious interest they conveyed through Paul. This past week, the Miami Heat were heavily favored to land James in all betting markets.

James will join forces with Tyrese Maxey, said to be a major recruiter behind the scenes since he's also represented by Klutch, center Joel Embiid, Brown and promising rookie VJ Edgecombe. Philadelphia likely won't be favored ahead of the defending champion New York Knicks within its own Atlantic Division but will be among the top six teams when NBA title odds are reworked.

Apr 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18), and guard-forward DeMar DeRozan (10), wearing an Azzi Fudd t-shirt, watch the action against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami has almost certainly been working on contingency plans in case James did sign elsewhere and has been thought to be intriguing to Thompson whether or not they landed the NBA's all-time leading scorer for his last ride. DeRozan and Westbrook are also options, although neither would address the need for better 3-point shooting.

James helped Miami win its second and third NBA titles (2011-12, 12-13), with the latter remaining the final one the team has captured. The Heat were hoping he'd join a frontcourt featuring Antetokounmpo and captain Bam Adebayo to close out his career.

LeBron was both league MVP and Finals MVP both seasons the Heat won and was named to the All-Defensive First Team during his tenure in South Florida.. He helped the Heat reach the NBA Finals in all four seasonsa. The franchise has won the East twice since, while James has earned rings with the Cavaliers and Lakers, earning another two Finals MVPs in the process. He'll now look to win in a new city.

Now 41 years old, James comes off a season where he averaged a career-low 33.2 minutes, playing 60 games and averaging 20.9 points, the lowest figures since his rookie season. His 6.1 rebounds marked the second-lowest clip of his career, better than only that first year in Cleveland when he came into the NBA as an 18-year-old. He did lead the Lakers to their first playoff series win since ‘23, turning back the clock with Luka Doncic sidelined and helping defeat the favored Houston Rockets 4-2.