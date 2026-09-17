The Miami Heat already made the big move this offseason; they went out and got Giannis Antetokounmpo. But are they done?

Former Heat champion Mario Chalmers doesn't necessarily think so.

We recently interviewed Chalmers on the Miami Heat Zone podcast and asked where he stands on this new-look Heat team entering the season. His answer caught my attention because he clearly rates Miami very highly.

“I think we’re in a perfect position,” Chalmers said. “I think we’re maybe one or two pieces away from being the favorite to win it, but I definitely think we’re a top-five team in the NBA.”

I agree with Chalmers; the Heat are definitely contenders, but I wouldn’t classify them as contenders.

Actually, I've been saying something pretty similar. If this team stays healthy, I don't see why Miami shouldn't be in that conversation. You added one of the best players in the world to a roster that already has Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins, and now you've surrounded that core with veterans, shooting, and defense.

But Chalmers also pointed out the one part of this roster that I still have questions about.

Does Miami Have Enough At Point Guard?

This was the question I really wanted to ask Chalmers. From a point guard's perspective, does Miami have enough playmaking and shot creation to truly contend?

His answer?

“No.”

Chalmers then explained why.

“I love Davion Mitchell, don’t get me wrong,” Chalmers said. “I think he’s a great point guard. I think he’s a great backup point guard. I haven’t really seen him be the playmaker that Miami Heat traditionally had, as far as like Carlos Arroyo being a playmaker, Tim Hardaway was a playmaker, I was a playmaker a little bit.”

Chalmers wasn't saying Mitchell can't become that player, either.

“I’m not saying he can’t do it, but I haven’t seen it so far from him,” Chalmers continued. “So I think they will need more of a point guard that’s a pass-first point guard.”

This is where I agree with some of what Chalmers is saying, but I'm probably a little higher on Mitchell than he is.

Don't Overlook Mitchell's Growth

Since acquiring Mitchell, he has been a very good role player for the Miami Heat. He showed growth last season, and I was very impressed.

He grew as a playmaker, took care of the ball, and had one of the league's better assist-to-turnover ratios.

Miami doesn't need a point guard coming down the floor looking to get his own shot every possession. There are already enough guys who need touches. What they need is someone who can get them organized, get Giannis the ball where he wants it, feed Bam in his spots, and keep the offense moving without turning the ball over.

Mitchell showed signs that he can be that guy. His ability to get to the paint, drive, and kick to his teammates improved a lot last season.

Now we're going to see what he looks like with Giannis next to him. That's a pretty big difference.

The pressure on Mitchell to create everything himself shouldn't be as high because Giannis will have the ball so much. Bam can facilitate and will bring the ball up in transition too.

So I disagree that Mitchell can’t be Miami's starting point guard on a championship team.

But Rio's Bigger Point Is Still Fair

Here's where Chalmers got me thinking. What happens in May when the game slows down?

What happens when Miami runs its first action, the defense blows it up, and there are eight seconds left on the shot clock? That's where shot creation becomes a completely different conversation.

Mitchell can organize the offense, and he can defend like a demon. He can distribute the ball as a very solid playmaker.

But can he consistently break down a defense and create something out of nothing against the league's best teams? We still don't know, and maybe that's the “one or two pieces” Chalmers is talking about.

Miami Can Afford To Find Out

The good thing is the Heat don't have to make that decision today. Mitchell is the Miami Heat’s starting point guard, and he will have an opportunity to prove himself.

Let him run this team next to Giannis and Bam and see what it looks like. Maybe the growth we saw last season continues, and suddenly Miami realizes it already has the type of point guard it needs.

That's why I found Chalmers' comments so interesting. He's calling Miami a top-five team right now. Not after another trade, but right now.

The question is whether adding another playmaker will eventually take them from contender to favorite.

And if that's the biggest question surrounding this roster, Miami is in a pretty good spot.