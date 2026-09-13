Davion Mitchell Sends Strong Message About New-Look Miami Heat

Davion Mitchell sounds ready for the season to start.

The Miami Heat have completely changed the look of this roster after trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo to a group that already has Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, and Mitchell, and there are going to be plenty of questions about how quickly everything comes together.

Mitchell doesn't seem too worried.

Davion Mitchell on the new look Miami Heat:



“Fire team. Fire personalities, talent, hard workers. They did a really good job putting this team together for sure. All defensive 1st team. Already made that, for sure.”



(h/t @HeatCultureHQ) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1M2oXJVEKw — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) September 12, 2026

“Fire team. Fire personalities, talent, hard workers,” Mitchell said about the new-look Heat. “They did a really good job putting this team together for sure. All-defensive 1st team. Already made that, for sure.”

Miami's Defense Could Be Scary

I love that confidence, especially coming from Mitchell because he is going to be such a big part of what could make this team different.

We can talk all we want about Antetokounmpo coming to Miami and what he does for the offense, but defensively? This team could be really scary defensively.

Mitchell will be the point-of-attack defender, picking up guards full court and hounding his opponents. Wiggins will defend the wings, and then you have Adebayo and Antetokounmpo behind them protecting the paint. The starting lineup will have four plus defenders on the floor each night. They can switch, play physical, and have multiple guys who can legitimately take on the opposing team's best player.

So when Mitchell jokes about the Heat already making the All-Defensive First Team, I get where he's coming from.

Mitchell Has Put in the Work This Offseason

Mitchell has been putting in serious work all summer, and it's been inspiring to watch. He has been working on conditioning, ball-handling, shooting, and more. He is working out with his new teammates and is trying to build chemistry before training camp starts.

That's one of the things I like most about Mitchell heading into this season. He seems to understand how important his role will be.

Miami needs Mitchell to set the tone defensively, push the ball, get Miami organized, and make teams pay when they leave him open. Playing next to Antetokounmpo and Adebayo should create plenty of those opportunities for him. If Mitchell can continue shooting the ball well while bringing everything else he already gives you, he's going to be extremely important to this team.

Mitchell Is Already Impressed With Ryan Conwell

Mitchell also praised Heat rookie Ryan Conwell, and this might have been my favorite part of his comments.

“Dawg. He’s a dawg,” Mitchell said. “I’m excited to keep seeing him grow. His work ethic is insane.”

Conwell has already given Heat fans reasons to be excited about his potential, but hearing a veteran like Mitchell immediately point toward his work ethic stands out to me. Talent is obviously important, but young players usually earn opportunities in Miami by defending, working and showing Spoelstra they can be trusted.

Questions remain about this Heat team. They need to figure out the rotation and build chemistry. Mitchell is going to be right in the middle of it, and judging by how hard he's worked this offseason and how he's talking about this roster, he sounds more than ready to get started.