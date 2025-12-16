Miami does not get enough from key players vs Toronto

The Miami Heat continue their slip down the Eastern Conference standings as they drop another game. They fall 96-106 against the Toronto Raptors and are down to 9th in the East. This loss drops the Heat to 4-6 in their last 10 games and makes them losers of 5 straight contest. The Heat need to figure out how to fix their flaws fast before they run out of time.

Andrew Wiggins – Grade: C

Dec 9, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) defends Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Andrew Wiggins is one of the players that started the year well but recently has started to decline. The Heat desperately need him to be a dependable secondary scorer, especially when either Tyler Herro or Norman Powell is out, but he has not consistently delivered. I have consistently pointed out how Wiggins was getting unfair criticism because he was not having eye popping number, so it is only fair to point out when he deserves criticism.

The team cannot afford him to shoot 4/12. They do not have enough bucket getters to overcome bad shooting by key players. One thing to monitor is Wiggins shot selection. Recently he has started to take more contested looks, which is something the Heat would like him to avoid. Wiggins finished the game with 10 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.

Simone Fontecchio – Grade: F

Dec 15, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji (30) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Outside of one fantastic block Simone Fontecchio was horrendous. He has consistently been one of the worst Heat players for weeks. He simply is not good enough to be relied on heavily. Which brings me to an important point, the Heat need to find a dependable 3 point shooter. They have 2 shooters on the roster, Herro and Powell, but require more threats to force defenses to respect them. Fontecchio was at the start of the year but has been virtually unplayable recently. He finished todays game with 3 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Bam Adebayo – Grade: B

Dec 15, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks on against the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Bam Adebayo was definitely the Heat’s best player against the Raptors. He was able to be aggressive, which can be seen by his 8 free throw attempts. He was also converting at a good clip shooting 7/13 from the field. This was the type of scoring game the Heat typically would be thrilled at from Adebayo. The problem is it still feels like he can do more when others are struggling. I would also like him to be more of a hub on offense and generating more looks for his teammates. Adebayo should consistently be around the 5 assists mark and should not finish with just 2 assists like he did in this game. Adebayo’s complete stat line was 20 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists.