Heat Mock Draft: How Picks May Look if Miami Gets NBA Lottery Luck
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We are just three days away from the NBA's Draft Lottery. A day where many teams will put their faith into the system in hopes of obtaining a franchise altering talent. For the Miami Heat, this dream hasn't been a reality in a long time. Thanks to the greatness of the early 2010's their ability to stay competitive, and the Jimmy Butler era, the Miami Heat haven't picked in the top 10 in the NBA Draft since 2015 when they selected Justice Winslow.
Picking in the top 4; well, that hasn't happened since 2008 when they drafted Michael Beasley. But the Heat have found diamonds in the rough and highly capable players throughout all layers of the draft thanks to their scouting and talent development abilities. Bam Adebayo was selected 14th, Tyler Herro 13th, Kel'el Ware 15th. Then you look to Miami's success in the 2nd round and the undrafted free agent pool, and it's no wonder they have stayed competitive for so long.
But competitive is no longer enough, there is a Championship standard in Miami, and if the lottery luck falls their way, maybe, just maybe they can meet those standards.
So, without further ado, Austin Dobbins 2026 first round mock draft.
I did three spins for 3 days and Miami landed with the 3rd overall pick.
Stats are pulled per 36 minutes.
1. Sacramento Kings- AJ Dybantsa - BYU
AJ Dybantsa enters as the consensus top prospect, blending elite scoring polish with prototypical wing size at 6'9”. His 26.4 points per 36 highlight a three-level scoring profile, while 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists show real secondary creation upside. For Sacramento, this is a bet on a future No. 1 option—someone who can carry offense while contributing defensively with his length and instincts.
2. Brooklyn Nets- Darryn Peterson - Kansas
My dream pick for Miami; Darryn Peterson gives Brooklyn a dynamic combo guard with shot-making juice. Averaging 25.0 points per 36, he thrives creating off the dribble, and his 6'6” frame allows him to play either guard spot. While the 2.0 assists suggest more scorer than facilitator right now, his defensive tools (1.8 steals) offer upside on both ends.
3. Miami Heat - Cameron Boozer - Duke
Miami got their dream outcome --obviously one or two would be better-- a top 4 pick gives them more flexibility than they already have. Miami chooses to go with Boozer in this situation to pair him with Bam Adebayo. Cameron Boozer brings a rare blend of physicality and feels, posting 24.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per 36. At 6'9”, 250 pounds, he already has an NBA-ready frame, but it’s the passing and IQ that fit Miami’s system perfectly. Boozer projects as a hub offensively and a culture cornerstone defensively.
4. Utah Jazz- Caleb Wilson - UNC
Caleb Wilson is a modern frontcourt weapon with legitimate two-way versatility. His 22.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per 36 jump off the page, but the real intrigue lies in his defensive production 1.6 blocks and 1.7 steals. Utah lands a high-motor forward who can impact the game in multiple phases.
5. Washington Wizards- Kingston Flemings - Houston
Kingston Flemings gives Washington a true floor general. His 5.9 assists per 36 lead this class among top guards, and he pairs that with 18.2 points and strong defensive activity (1.7 steals). At 6'4”, he has ideal size to run an offense while defending multiple guard spots.
6. Los Angeles Clippers Via Indiana- Keaton Wagler - Illinois
The Ivica Zubac trade protections backfire on Indiana. Keaton Wagler fits the modern combo guard mold, producing 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per 36. He’s comfortable on or off the ball, making him a seamless fit for a veteran Clippers roster. His scoring efficiency and versatility stand out more than any single elite trait.
7. Memphis Grizzlies- Nate Ament - Tennessee
Nate Ament is a high-upside swing at 6'10” with perimeter skills. His 20.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per 36 show scoring versatility, while his frame suggests room for growth physically. Memphis adds another long, athletic wing with two-way potential.
8. Atlanta Hawks- Darius Acuff Jr. - Arkansas
Darius Acuff Jr. brings explosive shot creation and playmaking, averaging 24.1 points and 6.6 assists per 36. He’s a downhill guard who can bend defenses, though consistency and efficiency will determine his ceiling. Atlanta adds needed offensive juice in the backcourt especially after moving on from Trae Young.
9. Dallas Mavericks- Brayden Burries - Arizona
Brayden Burries is a steady two-way guard who fills stat sheets with 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per 36. He doesn’t dominate the ball but impacts winning with effort and versatility--an ideal complementary piece in Dallas next to Cooper Flagg, especially with Kyrie's future up in the air.
10. Chicago Bulls- Mikel Brown Jr. - Louisville
Mikel Brown Jr. offers size and scoring from the lead guard spot, posting 22.4 points and 5.8 assists per 36. At 6'5”, he can see over defenses and operate as both scorer and facilitator, giving Chicago flexibility in their backcourt build.
11. Milwaukee Bucks- Labaron Philon Jr. - Alabama
Labaron Philon Jr. is one of the most productive guards in the class, putting up 25.6 points and 5.8 assists per 36. He brings instant offense with improved playmaking feel, though his lighter frame (175 lbs) raises some defensive questions. For Milwaukee, this is a bet on scoring punch and guard depth.
12. Golden State Warriors- Yaxel Lendeborg - Michigan
A highly likely selection should Miami stay around this range goes to Golden State. Yaxel Lendeborg offers one of the most well-rounded profiles in the draft. The senior forward averaged 18.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.5 blocks per 36, showcasing true two-way versatility. His experience and passing ability make him an easy fit in Golden State’s system.
13. Oklahoma City Thunder- Hannes Steinbach - Washington
Hannes Steinbach is a physical interior presence with strong rebounding instincts, averaging 12.2 boards per 36. At 6'11”, he provides size OKC can continue to develop, while his 19.3 points suggest more offensive upside than a typical big.
14. Charlotte Hornets- Jayden Quaintance - Kentucky
Jayden Quaintance is a long-term upside play despite modest scoring numbers. His 10.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per 36 highlight his defensive impact, and at just 18.9 years old, he’s one of the youngest players in the class. Charlotte invests in tools and development while addressing a position of need.
15. Chicago Bulls- Karim López - New Zealand
The top international prospect in the class, Karim Lopez brings a dynamic two-way presence on the wing. With a strong two-way profile, 16.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per 36. At 6'8”, he projects as a modern wing who can defend multiple positions while contributing offensively without dominating the ball.
16. Memphis Grizzlies- Chris Cenac Jr. - Houston
Chris Cenac Jr. gives Memphis a traditional interior presence, averaging 11.4 rebounds per 36. He’s a physical big at 6'11”, 240 pounds who thrives around the rim, though his offensive game is still developing beyond interior scoring. Cenac can play with or behind Zach Edey and would help the Grizzlies move on from Jaren Jackson Jr.
17. Oklahoma City Thunder- Cameron Carr - Baylor
Once again, OKC can't go wrong with whomever they choose. But Cameron Carr is a scoring wing with solid production across the board. 20.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per 36. He's an explosive finisher and a terrific three-point shooter. OKC another versatile perimeter piece, though consistency will determine his long-term role.
18. Charlotte Hornets- Aday Mara - Michigan
Charlotte addresses a clear weakness in their roster with this pick. Aday Mara is one of the most unique prospects in the class at 7'3”. His 4.0 blocks per 36 anchor his defensive value, while 3.7 assists show surprising playmaking for a big. Charlotte adds a true rim protector with intriguing offensive feel.
19. Toronto Raptors- Bennet Stirtz - Iowa
Bennett Stirtz is a steady, experienced guard who brings balance more than flash. His 18.9 points and 4.2 assists per 36 reflect a reliable offensive presence, and at 22 years old, he’s one of the more NBA-ready players available.
20. San Antonio Spurs- Koa Peat - Arizona
Koa Peat offers a blend of strength and versatility at the forward spot, producing 18.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per 36. His physical tools and feel make him a natural developmental piece for San Antonio’s system.
21. Detroit Pistons- Allen Graves - Santa Clara
Allen Graves is one of the most disruptive defenders in the class, averaging an eye-popping 3.0 steals per 36 along with 1.5 blocks. Pair that with 18.8 points and 10.4 rebounds, and Detroit lands a high-energy forward who impacts both ends.
22. Philadelphia 76ers- Isaiah Evans - Duke
Isaiah Evans is a scoring wing who thrives as a perimeter shooter and slasher, putting up 19.2 points per 36. While his playmaking is limited, his ability to space the floor and score efficiently gives Philadelphia a valuable offensive piece.
23. Atlanta Hawks- Tounde Yessoufou - Baylor
Tounde Yessoufou brings toughness and defensive intensity on the wing, highlighted by 2.2 steals per 36. His 19.7 points show he can contribute offensively as well, making him a strong two-way addition for Atlanta. His three-point shooting needs work, but Atlanta's offense was top-5 in three-point shooting percentage this season.
24. New York Knicks- Morez Johnson Jr. - Michigan
Morez Johnson Jr. is a physical interior forward who dominates the glass with 10.5 rebounds per 36. His 1.6 blocks reinforce his defensive presence, giving New York a reliable frontcourt piece who can anchor second units.
25. Los Angeles Lakers- Joshua Jefferson - Iowa State
Joshua Jefferson is one of the most versatile forwards in the class, averaging 19.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per 36. His ability to facilitate at 6'9” makes him an intriguing fit as a connective piece in a star-driven lineup that already boasts two great guards.
26. Denver Nuggets- Dailyn Swain - Texas
Dailyn Swain is a well-rounded wing who contributes across the board --19.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per 36. His size and versatility fit Denver’s system, where role players are asked to do a bit of everything.
27. Boston Celtics- Motiejus Krivas - Arizona
Boston will be an interesting team this offseason. Motiejus Krivas provides much needed size and rim protection at 7'2”, averaging 2.7 blocks and 11.6 rebounds per 36. He’s a traditional big who can anchor the paint, giving Boston depth behind their weak frontcourt rotation.
28. Minnesota Timberwolves- Christian Anderson - Texas Tech
Christian Anderson is a pass-first point guard who averaged 6.9 assists per 36. His scoring (17.4 points) is solid, he is a polarizing prospect that can score at all three-levels. He shot 41.5% from three this season and would be a great depth piece for Minnesota.
29. Clevland Cavaliers- Tyler Tanner - Vanderbilt
Tyler Tanner is a high-energy guard who stuffs the stat sheet, highlighted by 21.0 points and 2.6 steals per 36. Despite being undersized at 6'0”, his defensive activity and scoring aggression make him a compelling late first-round option, but it would be a risk for Cleveland, another team who has an intriguing offseason ahead of them.
30. Dallas Mavericks- Amari Allen- Alabama
Amari Allen is a versatile wing with strong all-around production, 14.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per 36. His ability to contribute in multiple areas makes him a developmental piece with long-term upside for Dallas.
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Austin also writes for the Five Reasons Sports Network, covering all South Florida sports. As a current athlete, Austin specializes in in-depth analysis, player profiles, combining on-field knowledge with strong storytelling to cover football, basketball, and beyond. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Business Management at Webber International University. Twitter: @austindobbins13