We are just three days away from the NBA's Draft Lottery. A day where many teams will put their faith into the system in hopes of obtaining a franchise altering talent. For the Miami Heat, this dream hasn't been a reality in a long time. Thanks to the greatness of the early 2010's their ability to stay competitive, and the Jimmy Butler era, the Miami Heat haven't picked in the top 10 in the NBA Draft since 2015 when they selected Justice Winslow.

Picking in the top 4; well, that hasn't happened since 2008 when they drafted Michael Beasley. But the Heat have found diamonds in the rough and highly capable players throughout all layers of the draft thanks to their scouting and talent development abilities. Bam Adebayo was selected 14th, Tyler Herro 13th, Kel'el Ware 15th. Then you look to Miami's success in the 2nd round and the undrafted free agent pool, and it's no wonder they have stayed competitive for so long.

But competitive is no longer enough, there is a Championship standard in Miami, and if the lottery luck falls their way, maybe, just maybe they can meet those standards.

5 days until the NBA Draft Lottery.



The Miami HEAT sit at 13th with a 1.0% chance at the No. 1 pick and a 4.7% chance to move into the Top 4. pic.twitter.com/koOA3DPfoz — Heat Diehards (@HeatDiehards) May 5, 2026

So, without further ado, Austin Dobbins 2026 first round mock draft.

I did three spins for 3 days and Miami landed with the 3rd overall pick.

Stats are pulled per 36 minutes.

1. Sacramento Kings- AJ Dybantsa - BYU

Brockton’s AJ Dybantsa spends time with Davis School students after declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft at Davis School (K-8) in Brockton, Massachusetts on Thursday, April 23, 2026. | Jason Snow / The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

AJ Dybantsa enters as the consensus top prospect, blending elite scoring polish with prototypical wing size at 6'9”. His 26.4 points per 36 highlight a three-level scoring profile, while 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists show real secondary creation upside. For Sacramento, this is a bet on a future No. 1 option—someone who can carry offense while contributing defensively with his length and instincts.

2. Brooklyn Nets- Darryn Peterson - Kansas

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

My dream pick for Miami; Darryn Peterson gives Brooklyn a dynamic combo guard with shot-making juice. Averaging 25.0 points per 36, he thrives creating off the dribble, and his 6'6” frame allows him to play either guard spot. While the 2.0 assists suggest more scorer than facilitator right now, his defensive tools (1.8 steals) offer upside on both ends.

3. Miami Heat - Cameron Boozer - Duke

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award presented by the US Basketball Writers Association and the Associated Press during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images



Miami got their dream outcome --obviously one or two would be better-- a top 4 pick gives them more flexibility than they already have. Miami chooses to go with Boozer in this situation to pair him with Bam Adebayo. Cameron Boozer brings a rare blend of physicality and feels, posting 24.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per 36. At 6'9”, 250 pounds, he already has an NBA-ready frame, but it’s the passing and IQ that fit Miami’s system perfectly. Boozer projects as a hub offensively and a culture cornerstone defensively.

4. Utah Jazz- Caleb Wilson - UNC

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Caleb Wilson is a modern frontcourt weapon with legitimate two-way versatility. His 22.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per 36 jump off the page, but the real intrigue lies in his defensive production 1.6 blocks and 1.7 steals. Utah lands a high-motor forward who can impact the game in multiple phases.

5. Washington Wizards- Kingston Flemings - Houston

Mar 25, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings speaks during a practice session press conference ahead of the south regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Kingston Flemings gives Washington a true floor general. His 5.9 assists per 36 lead this class among top guards, and he pairs that with 18.2 points and strong defensive activity (1.7 steals). At 6'4”, he has ideal size to run an offense while defending multiple guard spots.

6. Los Angeles Clippers Via Indiana- Keaton Wagler - Illinois

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) goes to the basket against UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Ivica Zubac trade protections backfire on Indiana. Keaton Wagler fits the modern combo guard mold, producing 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per 36. He’s comfortable on or off the ball, making him a seamless fit for a veteran Clippers roster. His scoring efficiency and versatility stand out more than any single elite trait.

7. Memphis Grizzlies- Nate Ament - Tennessee

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) gets in the face of Michigan guard Trey McKenney (1) as he attempts a shot during a NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game between Tennessee and Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nate Ament is a high-upside swing at 6'10” with perimeter skills. His 20.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per 36 show scoring versatility, while his frame suggests room for growth physically. Memphis adds another long, athletic wing with two-way potential.

8. Atlanta Hawks- Darius Acuff Jr. - Arkansas

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) shoots past Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Darius Acuff Jr. brings explosive shot creation and playmaking, averaging 24.1 points and 6.6 assists per 36. He’s a downhill guard who can bend defenses, though consistency and efficiency will determine his ceiling. Atlanta adds needed offensive juice in the backcourt especially after moving on from Trae Young.

9. Dallas Mavericks- Brayden Burries - Arizona

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) attempts a three-pointer against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Brayden Burries is a steady two-way guard who fills stat sheets with 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per 36. He doesn’t dominate the ball but impacts winning with effort and versatility--an ideal complementary piece in Dallas next to Cooper Flagg, especially with Kyrie's future up in the air.

10. Chicago Bulls- Mikel Brown Jr. - Louisville

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) on the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mikel Brown Jr. offers size and scoring from the lead guard spot, posting 22.4 points and 5.8 assists per 36. At 6'5”, he can see over defenses and operate as both scorer and facilitator, giving Chicago flexibility in their backcourt build.

11. Milwaukee Bucks- Labaron Philon Jr. - Alabama

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) looks on after a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Labaron Philon Jr. is one of the most productive guards in the class, putting up 25.6 points and 5.8 assists per 36. He brings instant offense with improved playmaking feel, though his lighter frame (175 lbs) raises some defensive questions. For Milwaukee, this is a bet on scoring punch and guard depth.

12. Golden State Warriors- Yaxel Lendeborg - Michigan

Michigan Wolverines player Yaxel Lendeborg speaks during a celebration honoring the team’s NCAA men’s basketball national championship at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 11, 2026. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A highly likely selection should Miami stay around this range goes to Golden State. Yaxel Lendeborg offers one of the most well-rounded profiles in the draft. The senior forward averaged 18.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.5 blocks per 36, showcasing true two-way versatility. His experience and passing ability make him an easy fit in Golden State’s system.

13. Oklahoma City Thunder- Hannes Steinbach - Washington

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) shoots a free throw against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Hannes Steinbach is a physical interior presence with strong rebounding instincts, averaging 12.2 boards per 36. At 6'11”, he provides size OKC can continue to develop, while his 19.3 points suggest more offensive upside than a typical big.

14. Charlotte Hornets- Jayden Quaintance - Kentucky

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) reacts during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Jayden Quaintance is a long-term upside play despite modest scoring numbers. His 10.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per 36 highlight his defensive impact, and at just 18.9 years old, he’s one of the youngest players in the class. Charlotte invests in tools and development while addressing a position of need.

15. Chicago Bulls- Karim López - New Zealand

Karim Lopez handling the ball | Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images | Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The top international prospect in the class, Karim Lopez brings a dynamic two-way presence on the wing. With a strong two-way profile, 16.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per 36. At 6'8”, he projects as a modern wing who can defend multiple positions while contributing offensively without dominating the ball.

16. Memphis Grizzlies- Chris Cenac Jr. - Houston

Houston's Chris Cenac Jr. (5) cheers during a second-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between Houston Cougars and Texas A&M Aggies at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Cenac Jr. gives Memphis a traditional interior presence, averaging 11.4 rebounds per 36. He’s a physical big at 6'11”, 240 pounds who thrives around the rim, though his offensive game is still developing beyond interior scoring. Cenac can play with or behind Zach Edey and would help the Grizzlies move on from Jaren Jackson Jr.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder- Cameron Carr - Baylor

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) drives around Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Once again, OKC can't go wrong with whomever they choose. But Cameron Carr is a scoring wing with solid production across the board. 20.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per 36. He's an explosive finisher and a terrific three-point shooter. OKC another versatile perimeter piece, though consistency will determine his long-term role.

18. Charlotte Hornets- Aday Mara - Michigan

Michigan center Aday Mara (15), center, celebrates a play against Saint Louis with guard Elliot Cadeau (3) during the first half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Charlotte addresses a clear weakness in their roster with this pick. Aday Mara is one of the most unique prospects in the class at 7'3”. His 4.0 blocks per 36 anchor his defensive value, while 3.7 assists show surprising playmaking for a big. Charlotte adds a true rim protector with intriguing offensive feel.

19. Toronto Raptors- Bennet Stirtz - Iowa

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) shoots against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Bennett Stirtz is a steady, experienced guard who brings balance more than flash. His 18.9 points and 4.2 assists per 36 reflect a reliable offensive presence, and at 22 years old, he’s one of the more NBA-ready players available.

20. San Antonio Spurs- Koa Peat - Arizona

Arizona forward Koa Peat (10) blocks a shot by Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau (3) in the first half of their Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Koa Peat offers a blend of strength and versatility at the forward spot, producing 18.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per 36. His physical tools and feel make him a natural developmental piece for San Antonio’s system.

21. Detroit Pistons- Allen Graves - Santa Clara

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) reacts after making a basket against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Allen Graves is one of the most disruptive defenders in the class, averaging an eye-popping 3.0 steals per 36 along with 1.5 blocks. Pair that with 18.8 points and 10.4 rebounds, and Detroit lands a high-energy forward who impacts both ends.

22. Philadelphia 76ers- Isaiah Evans - Duke

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans is a scoring wing who thrives as a perimeter shooter and slasher, putting up 19.2 points per 36. While his playmaking is limited, his ability to space the floor and score efficiently gives Philadelphia a valuable offensive piece.

23. Atlanta Hawks- Tounde Yessoufou - Baylor

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) shoots a free throw during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Tounde Yessoufou brings toughness and defensive intensity on the wing, highlighted by 2.2 steals per 36. His 19.7 points show he can contribute offensively as well, making him a strong two-way addition for Atlanta. His three-point shooting needs work, but Atlanta's offense was top-5 in three-point shooting percentage this season.

24. New York Knicks- Morez Johnson Jr. - Michigan

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) and guard Nimari Burnett (4) celebrate after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Morez Johnson Jr. is a physical interior forward who dominates the glass with 10.5 rebounds per 36. His 1.6 blocks reinforce his defensive presence, giving New York a reliable frontcourt piece who can anchor second units.

25. Los Angeles Lakers- Joshua Jefferson - Iowa State

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) drives to the basket against the Tennessee State Tigers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Joshua Jefferson is one of the most versatile forwards in the class, averaging 19.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per 36. His ability to facilitate at 6'9” makes him an intriguing fit as a connective piece in a star-driven lineup that already boasts two great guards.

26. Denver Nuggets- Dailyn Swain - Texas

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) celebrates after a play against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Dailyn Swain is a well-rounded wing who contributes across the board --19.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per 36. His size and versatility fit Denver’s system, where role players are asked to do a bit of everything.

27. Boston Celtics- Motiejus Krivas - Arizona

Arizona center Motiejus Krivas (13) looks to block Michigan guard Nimari Burnett (4) in the second half of their Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boston will be an interesting team this offseason. Motiejus Krivas provides much needed size and rim protection at 7'2”, averaging 2.7 blocks and 11.6 rebounds per 36. He’s a traditional big who can anchor the paint, giving Boston depth behind their weak frontcourt rotation.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves- Christian Anderson - Texas Tech

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) makes a layup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Christian Anderson is a pass-first point guard who averaged 6.9 assists per 36. His scoring (17.4 points) is solid, he is a polarizing prospect that can score at all three-levels. He shot 41.5% from three this season and would be a great depth piece for Minnesota.

29. Clevland Cavaliers- Tyler Tanner - Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) celebrates during a first-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between McNeese and Vanderbilt at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Thursday, March 19, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyler Tanner is a high-energy guard who stuffs the stat sheet, highlighted by 21.0 points and 2.6 steals per 36. Despite being undersized at 6'0”, his defensive activity and scoring aggression make him a compelling late first-round option, but it would be a risk for Cleveland, another team who has an intriguing offseason ahead of them.

30. Dallas Mavericks- Amari Allen- Alabama

Alabama forward Amari Allen (5) dunks against Michigan during the first half of NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 27, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Amari Allen is a versatile wing with strong all-around production, 14.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per 36. His ability to contribute in multiple areas makes him a developmental piece with long-term upside for Dallas.