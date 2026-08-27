Miami Heat Address Major Need With Nick Richards Signing

The Miami Heat have added another player via free agency. Free-agent center Nick Richards has agreed to a one-year contract with the Heat, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Richards has been working out with Heat players in recent weeks, so the move was not entirely unexpected.

Free agent center Nick Richards has agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. After signing Klay Thompson, the Heat fill roster slot No. 14 with a reserve big man. pic.twitter.com/gAsCfab8b4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2026

The move comes shortly after Miami signed Klay Thompson and gives the Heat their 14th player on a standard contract. The Heat needed frontcourt depth, and they just added an important piece that they were missing. Richards is the exact type of player the Heat needed to round out their roster.

Heat Needed Another True Center

The Miami Heat’s frontcourt is their strength. The starting frontcourt is headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, arguably the best frontcourt duo in the entire NBA. The Heat also have Bobby Portis and Nikola Jovic, and neither is a center, which is why adding Richards was important.

At 6-foot-11, Richards gives Miami a legitimate big man who can rebound, protect the rim and handle some of the more physical matchups inside. He should enter the season as an option behind Adebayo, but his role isn't necessarily guaranteed every night.

Richards could also find himself competing with Jovic for the fourth spot in Miami's big-man rotation behind Antetokounmpo, Adebayo and Portis.

That competition could ultimately be good for both players because they bring completely different skill sets. Jovic had a very disappointing season last year, and he needs to bounce back in a big way. Depending on the matchup, Richards will make more sense some nights, but if Spoelstra wants size, plus shooting and ball-handling, then Jovic would get the nod.

Jovic is at his best when he's able to operate on the perimeter and with the ball in his hands. Jovic has improved a lot defensively as well, but he will no longer have to grind it out in the paint and guard centers. Richards gives Spoelstra another option while allowing Jovic to play more like a forward.

That's what makes the Richards signing so important. He isn't just providing insurance behind Adebayo. His presence gives Miami more flexibility with the rest of its frontcourt.

Richards Brings Rebounding To Miami's Bench

Richards split last season between the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls, averaging 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds overall. But his production increased considerably during his stint in Chicago, where he averaged 9.4 points and 7.6 rebounds in just 22.4 minutes per game.

One of Nick Richards' strengths is his rebounding, specifically offensive rebounding. The Heat now have championship aspirations and goals, and having someone who can create an extra possession or two will be valuable in the playoffs. Richards is also a decent shot blocker; he can protect the rim, which will also be valuable off the bench.

Miami's Frontcourt Is Suddenly Very Deep

I’m happy with the signing, and I’m sure Spoelstra is too; he now has more flexibility and versatility in the frontcourt.

Adebayo no longer has to be Miami's only true center, and he realistically isn't even a traditional center himself.

Richards can come into games when Adebayo needs a rest, when Miami needs more size, or when the Heat are facing teams with bigger frontcourts.

There could even be nights where Richards doesn't play at all. That's perfectly fine; this is about giving the Heat options.

Miami entered the offseason needing more shooting, depth, and size. Thompson helped address the shooting issue, while Richards now fills the glaring hole at backup center.