The Miami Heat still need to fill out two roster spots, and one of those roster spots could go to free-agent center Nick Richards. Richards was recently seen working out in Miami alongside several Miami Heat players. He was also seen wearing Heat gear, which made more people online curious.

Does this mean that the Miami Heat are going to sign him? Not necessarily; players work out together all the time throughout the offseason, especially in Miami. It’s still interesting that Richards has been around Miami Heat players, considering their current roster situation and need for additional frontcourt depth.

Richards's viability, as well as that of former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman, was discussed on the most recent depisode of the Miami Heat podcast Five on the Floor.

REPORT: Nick Richards wants to join the Miami Heat, per @flasportsbuzz



“He absolutely wants to be here. Certainly a possibility.” pic.twitter.com/b14v9CxwHX — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) August 20, 2026

Nick Richards Could Fill a Need for the Heat

Miami technically still has three open roster spots and needs to add at least two players to reach the NBA's minimum of 14 players on standard contracts before the season begins. Richards could be a logical option for one of those spots. The Heat need to fill a few gaps, including shooting, shot creation, and a backup center.

Richards is 6-foot-11, and he would give coach Erik Spoelstra another traditional center who can rebound, protect the paint, and provide some size off the bench. The Heat already have an elite starting frontcourt with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, but they lack a backup center. Bobby Portis and Nikola Jovic are both forwards, and the Heat need more flexibility with rotations and can’t rely on Bam as their only center.

Richards wouldn't need a major offensive role, either. He can screen, finish around the rim, crash the glass and give Miami quality minutes when its starters are resting.

The 28-year-old split last season between the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls. He was productive during his time in Chicago, averaging 9.4 points and 7.6 rebounds in just 22.4 minutes per game. That type of production would be very valuable for the Heat, and they need a deeper rotation.

Could Miami Land Richards on a Minimum Deal?

If Miami does decide to sign Richards, they should do it as a non-guaranteed deal, as was the case with Precious Achiuwa last training camp, and hope that Richards proves worthy of a veteran minimum contract. I’m not sure if Richards would accept that type of deal, but that remains to be seen. He should know the Heat’s financial situation, so he might be willing to join them on a prove-it basis. There are worse places to be than Miami, with a quality coaching staff.

There is no reason to assume Richards working out with Heat players means a deal is in the works. But for now, it's worth keeping an eye on.