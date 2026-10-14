Miami Heat-Brooklyn Nets Preview: Injuries, Betting Lines, How to Watch & Starters
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Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: WPLG Channel 10 (South Florida), YES Network (Brooklyn)
Radio: 104.3 FM, 1140 AM (South Florida), SiriusXM Channel 895 (Brooklyn)
VITALS: The Heat and Nets meet for the 15th time in preseason history. Miami is 6-8 all-time in preseason action versus Brooklyn.
The Heat are 85-61 against the Nets, all-time, in the regular season, including 46-26 at home and 39-35 on the road.
While the Heat are expected to contend for a playoff spot this season, following a play-in exit, the Nets are one of the few teams still in rebuild mode in the East.
The Nets will feature two veterans -- Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle -- who may be trade chips as the season progresses, while trying to develop their young core. The Heat may treat this exhibition as a dress rehearsal for the season, after sitting their regulars on Saturday night against Minnesota.
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -8.5 (-104), Nets +8.5 (-118)
Moneyline: Heat -290, Nets +225
Total points scored: 232.5 (over -112, under -112)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat sharpshooter Klay Thompson on Erik Spoelstra: “He cares, and it’s good to be around a head coach who doesn’t mind to kind of get into you. He respects your work, but he also wants to get the most out of you, and he doesn’t believe in ‘You’re past your prime’ or ‘Your best years are behind you.’ He believes that you can still be effective at any stage you want, as long as you’re willing to work.”
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Klay Thompson
C Bam Adebayo
F Andrew Wiggins
F Giannis Antetokounmpo
NETS
G Egor Demin
G Keon Ellis
C Day'Ron Sharpe
F Michael Porter Jr.
F Julius Randle
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Game-time decision - Rest
Bam Adebayo: Game-time decision - Rest
Klay Thompson: Game-time decision - Rest
Andrew Wiggins: Game-time decision - Rest
Davion Mitchell: Game-time decision - Rest
Tim Hardaway Jr.: Game-time decision - Rest
Bobby Portis Jr.: Game-time decision - Rest
Pelle Larsson: Doubtful - Illness
Dru Smith: Out - Calf
Keshad Johnson: Out - Hamstring (Two-Way)
Tre Donaldson: Active - (Two-Way)
Vlad Goldin: Active - (Two-Way)
NETS
Mikel Brown Jr.: Game-time decision - Ankle
Joshua Jefferson: Game-time decision - Back
Tyler Bilodeau: Active - (Two-Way)
Chaney Johnson: Active - (Two-Way)
Grant Nelson: Active - (Two-Way)
STORYLINES
The Third Option, after Giannis and Bam, Who Can Change the Heat's Season
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he will be a top 10 player ever
Giannis's Fast and Furious Heat Out-Pace the Pelicans
For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket