Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: WPLG Channel 10 (South Florida), YES Network (Brooklyn)

Radio: 104.3 FM, 1140 AM (South Florida), SiriusXM Channel 895 (Brooklyn)

VITALS: The Heat and Nets meet for the 15th time in preseason history. Miami is 6-8 all-time in preseason action versus Brooklyn.

The Heat are 85-61 against the Nets, all-time, in the regular season, including 46-26 at home and 39-35 on the road.

While the Heat are expected to contend for a playoff spot this season, following a play-in exit, the Nets are one of the few teams still in rebuild mode in the East.

The Nets will feature two veterans -- Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle -- who may be trade chips as the season progresses, while trying to develop their young core. The Heat may treat this exhibition as a dress rehearsal for the season, after sitting their regulars on Saturday night against Minnesota.

Spread: Heat -8.5 (-104), Nets +8.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Heat -290, Nets +225

Total points scored: 232.5 (over -112, under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat sharpshooter Klay Thompson on Erik Spoelstra: “He cares, and it’s good to be around a head coach who doesn’t mind to kind of get into you. He respects your work, but he also wants to get the most out of you, and he doesn’t believe in ‘You’re past your prime’ or ‘Your best years are behind you.’ He believes that you can still be effective at any stage you want, as long as you’re willing to work.”

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bam Adebayo

F Andrew Wiggins

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

NETS

G Egor Demin

G Keon Ellis

C Day'Ron Sharpe

F Michael Porter Jr.

F Julius Randle

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Game-time decision - Rest

Bam Adebayo: Game-time decision - Rest

Klay Thompson: Game-time decision - Rest

Andrew Wiggins: Game-time decision - Rest

Davion Mitchell: Game-time decision - Rest

Tim Hardaway Jr.: Game-time decision - Rest

Bobby Portis Jr.: Game-time decision - Rest

Pelle Larsson: Doubtful - Illness

Dru Smith: Out - Calf

Keshad Johnson: Out - Hamstring (Two-Way)

Tre Donaldson: Active - (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Active - (Two-Way)

NETS

Mikel Brown Jr.: Game-time decision - Ankle

Joshua Jefferson: Game-time decision - Back

Tyler Bilodeau: Active - (Two-Way)

Chaney Johnson: Active - (Two-Way)

Grant Nelson: Active - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket