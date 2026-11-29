The Miami Heat (11-7) and Cleveland Cavaliers (9-10) meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 133-121, win on November 13.

Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The Heat are 83-55 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 53-18 at home and 30-37 on the road.

A key matchup for this one: Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell, averaging 25 points, 5.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals, likely being guarded by Heat swingman Pelle Larsson to start the game. Larsson, known for his physical brand of defense, is averaging 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season.

Just like the last time these two teams matched up, the Cavliers will be without starting power forward Evan Mobley, while Heat superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available once again.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are most recently coming off a 121-102 loss against the New York Knicks, while the Heat's last game was a, 108-105, win, also against the Knicks.

In the Heat's win, Antetokounmpo put up 22 points, 23 rebounds and three assists. Bam Adebayo added 25 points, seven rebounds, a steal and two blocks.

The Heat were able to pull off a crunchtime win, with Adebayo hitting what ended up being the game-winning shot before Davion Mitchell got the final defensive stop on Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Nov. 29, 3:30 p.m. EST, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio

TV/Streaming: WPLG Local 10 (South Florida), My 15 WTCN (West Palm Beach), WINK 11.3 (Southwest Florida), DAZN-CLE (Cleveland)

Radio: 104.3 FM/560 AM, 710/1140 AM (Miami), 106.3 FM, 760 AM (West Palm Beach) 105.9 FM (Fort Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Stuart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), 1100 AM /106.9 FM, 100.7 FM (Cleveland)

Spread: Heat +1.5 (-118), Cavs -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: Heat -106, Cavs -110

Total points scored: 239.5 (over -118, under -104)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo on Davion Mitchell's game-saving stop on New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson: "Y’all know what Davion can do defensively. Ya'll seen him, they call him 'Off-Night' for a reason. To be able to play perfect defense and not get a foul, that’s textbook. We look for that from him.”

Bam Adebayo on Davion Mitchell getting the stop on Jalen Brunson without fouling:



“Y’all know what Davion can do defensively. They call him “Off-Night” for a reason…to play perfect defense and not get a foul. That’s textbook.”



(via @DarkoBasketball) pic.twitter.com/aZjg3eyIbP — Heat Diehards (@HeatDiehards) November 28, 2026

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

CAVS

F James Harden

G Donovan Mitchell

C Jarrett Allen

F Sam Merrill

F Peyton Watson

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available - Groin

Andrew Wiggins: Available - Ankle

Simone Fontecchio: Available - Foot

KNICKS

Evan Mobley: Out - Toe

Nae'Qwan Tomlin: Out - Foot