The Miami Heat have a clear pecking order when it comes to their best two players. Virtually no one would debate the fact that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo are the Heat’s clear best players. Outside of these two, a debate can occur.

Who Is Third in the Pecking Order?

Oct 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the rest of the roster there is a player that I think clearly should be considered the third best player and the third most important from an individual standpoint. That is Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins might not be flashy and command the most attention from the media, but he simply does his job at an elite level. He is able to do most things on the basketball court and is a serviceable secondary scorer playing off stars.

Wiggins is a good enough three point shooter that he can not be left alone and at times he can take a mismatch to generate easy points. On the defensive end Wiggins is special. Combining his defense with that of Adebayo and Antetokounmpo should prove to be scary for opposing players.

The Heat need more than just their stars to play well and in my opinion that starts with the former All-Star.

Hear What Others from On SI Have to Say

Oct 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson (11) high-fives with guard Davion Mitchell (2) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnathan Ramlakhan

“While I believe the third best player on the team is Andrew Wiggins, the third most important player in my eyes is Davion Mitchell. I believe if this team is to unlock another level, a big reason would’ve been his play. Offensively, he’s coming off of averaging a career high 6 assists a game. Now with Giannis and Bam manning the frontcourt, Davion will be the primary ballhandler at the point guard position and if he takes another step with his playmaking, this offense could be running smoother than most anticipated. On the defensive side of the ball, he will be the point of attack defender almost every possession that he’s on the floor. In previous seasons, Miami had poor point of attack defense and it caused Bam to have to frequently cover for others. With Davion at the POA and Giannis being the main rim protector, his defensive prowess can take this Heat team defensively from good to great.”

Tony Mejia

"The best bet to emerge as the third member of Miami's "Big Three" next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo is clearly Andrew Wiggins. He's a champion, having performed in the Finals at a difference-making level. Because LeBron James passed on returning to Miami, Wiggins won't be a redundant part on the wing, reduced solely to cutting effectively and defending an opponent's top scorer. He's got an opportunity to have another breakout season with an All-Star berth as a ceiling if his efficiency is sound."

Ethan J. Skolnick

"WIggins is the default choice to be third between Giannis and Bam on offense, and some nights he might even be second. He was exceptional in the clutch last season, and he will have spurts in just about every game when he eats on cuts and mid-range jumpers, after Giannis draws the defense. And Pelle Larsson may actually be third in importance; he will close as often as Wiggins does, and he has more on-the-ball ability. But here's a wild card: Tim Hardaway Jr. The son of the Heat great will almost certainly come off the bench, behind Klay Thompson, but will likely play more minutes. And, after finishing third in the NBA in open spot-up three point percentage last season, Erik Spoelstra will ask him to take even more. There will be some 20-point-plus nights for sure."