Ja Morant is staying in the Western Conference, so the Memphis fan base that has grown attached and views him as a loyal member of the tribe will get to see him more often so long as he stays with the Portland Trail Blazers.

For those hoping against hope he’d stay put with the Grizzlies, that’s the faintest of silver linings. The divorce involving arguably the most popular player in franchise history is finally finalized.

For now, Morant will be with the Blazers, which is puzzling since Portland already has point guards Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson on the roster.

That franchise is under new ownership, will have a new head coach in highly respected career assistant Micah Nori, and has another closer in place in All-Star forward Deni Avdija, who also handles the ball when it matters most.

The Portland Trail Blazers envision a starting backcourt of Damian Lillard and Ja Morant alongside Deni Avdija on the wing. A very unconventional move that the franchise believes has upside. Ja Morant gets his fresh start. Jerami Grant and Kris Murray off to Memphis. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2026

Is that too many cooks in the kitchen? NBA reporter Chris Haynes says the Blazers envision a Dame/Ja starting backcourt. What’s that mean for Jrue, Scoot and former lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe? Why will Grizzlies fans care so much?

That last question has multiple simple responses, all correct. At the moment, the Blazers are far more intriguing than the Grizzlies. Morant’s future currently means more to most Memphis fans than anyone associated with its team, although Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson and a few others who delivered some smiles over the last few months of a rebuilding season will soon fill that void alongside No. 3 pick Cam Boozer.

The Morant deal, orchestrated just before June ends and the 2026-27 NBA calendar officially begins, ends a lengthy saga in disappointing fashion.

There’s no draft pick to get excited about. Kris Murray, still on his rookie deal, hasn’t been anywhere near as effective as twin brother Keegan has been in Sacramento. Jerami Grant, a 32-year-old veteran wing, will be a great locker room presence for as long as he’s in town. However, his best days are behind him and the main reason he’s with the Griz is because his salary helped match Morant’s, making the deal possible.

It’s all about as romantic as a first date at Costco, even though you can’t knock the value of one of an affordable hot pizza or one of those tasty massive hot dogs. In that analogy, the Blazers are maximizing value since their fans can dream about a thrifty potential steal if Morant stays healthy and motivated to stage a revenge tour.

Most Memphis fans will be rooting for him, but as far as their own team, this is simply a means to an end, the final page of a chapter ending as the next volume begins.

Grant will likely opt in come 2027-28 since he can lock in a payday north of $36 million by doing so, which means he’ll be a factor on the wing, likely off the bench, as the team looks to make inroads in the loaded Western Conference.

Murray will hope his jumper starts falling more often and the intangibles that have allowed his brother to become a fan favorite in Sactown come together with a change of scenery. If they don’t, this will be a one-year experiment since the Grizzlies are likely to pass on a qualifying offer this time next year, making him a free agent.

Apr 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) lays on the court after being fouled during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Injuries end Morant's time with a thud

Memphis fans have every right to mourn and feel disappointed. They never got to see how an improved Edey and Morant would work together over a sustained period since both were too injured to co-exist outside of a handful of games.

Clashing with head coach Tuomas Iisalo early and then dealing with injuries prior to being shelved meant the final pages of Morant’s story in Memphis ended up being a 20-game tease.

That 40-burger vs. the 76ers in the final home game of 2025. His brilliance in London vs. the Orlando Magic in what ended up being the final win he’d participate in with the Grizzlies.

From there, it was downhill. The trade deadline came and went with no love for your boy, just news of low-ball offers and limited interest due to the perception that his services weren’t worth the headaches.

Now, it ends with an underwhelming return on what’s been a massive emotional investment. Grant and Murray are standup guys who will ultimately aid Memphis’ rebuild, but likely won’t make much of a difference between finishing in or out of the play-in.

For at least another year, that leaves rooting on Morant and Jackson as the lifeblood of the Grizzlies fanbase, even though it will now be from afar.