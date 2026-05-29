Miami Heat offseason priority list: Who's Gone, Who's Staying, Who Will Be Added

The Miami Heat need to make major changes this offseason if they want to return to playoff contention next year. The Heat had a very disappointing season, and Pat Riley and the front office know they can't run it back with the same roster. I don’t care if the Heat “like their team” or say “we have enough,” something has to give.

Ultimately, the Miami Heat needs a true superstar to improve this roster, and this summer could finally be the moment that they push all the chips in the middle and acquire that superstar. The Miami Heat need to prioritize who they should keep, who they should add, and who they should trade or let walk away.

Who’s Gone: Tyler Herro

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) handles the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté (14) during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Tyler Herro is the most polarizing player on the Miami Heat. Some fans absolutely love him, and some hate him. There is no denying that he is a very talented offensive player. He has won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award and is a one-time NBA All-Star. He can technically score at all three levels. He can create his own shot, and he can carry the offensive load for stretches. However, the bigger concern is that he is not a two-way player, and he is not elite enough offensively to carry this Heat roster.

The Heat have spent years trying to build around Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, but they have been unsuccessful. Miami has now been stuck in play-in territory for multiple seasons and desperately needs another superstar-caliber player next to Bam. Tyler's contract situation makes him all but gone next season. Herro is entering the final year of his current contract and will likely want a massive extension. The problem is that he has not consistently proven he deserves to be paid like a franchise cornerstone. Injuries have followed him throughout his career, and Miami may not want to commit long-term money to a player who has struggled to stay consistently healthy.

Who’s Staying: Kasparas Jakucionis

Jan 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) runs into Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakučionis (25) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat should try to retain guard Kasparas Jakucionis this offseason. The Miami Heat rookie had a very solid season last year. Kasparas was projected to be a lottery pick but fell to the Heat at No. 18 in the 2025 NBA Draft. Coming into the NBA, there were questions surrounding his game. One of the biggest concerns was his three-point shooting. There were also concerns about his ability to protect the ball and hold up defensively against NBA players. Jakucionis proved his naysayers wrong during his rookie season. Jakucionis led all rookies in three-point percentage and shot 42% from deep. On the defensive side, he took a major step forward as well. He was a very tenacious defender and learned well from teammate Davion Mitchell. The Heat finally may have found another long-term foundational piece, and trading him too early would be a mistake.

Who Will Be Added: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Mar 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket against Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Slawson (18) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat are expected to aggressively pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo. According to some NBA insiders, the Heat could be the favorite to land the former two-time MVP and Finals MVP. If Pat Riley can pull this off, this would be one of the biggest trades in Miami Heat history. The Miami Heat would instantly become contenders in the East.

The rumored package for a Giannis trade would center on Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, and Jaime Jaquez, plus multiple first-round draft picks. Pairing Giannis with Bam Adebayo would instantly give Miami one of the best frontcourts in the entire NBA. Giannis would immediately become the engine Miami has desperately lacked since the end of the Jimmy Butler era.