Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 8:00 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), AM 620/103.3 FM (Milwaukee)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (31-27) and Milwaukee Bucks (24-31) meet for the second of three regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 106-103, win on November 26. The Heat are 77-57 all-time versus Milwaukee during the regular season, including 42-24 in home games and 35-33 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Kasparas Jakucionis
G Norman Powell
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
BUCKS
G Ryan Rollins
G Kevin Porter Jr.
C Myles Turner
F AJ Green
F Kyle Kuzma
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Davion Mitchell: Questionable - Illness
Nikola Jovic: Doubtful - Back
Trevor Keels: Available - G League
Jahmir Young: Available - G League
Vlad Goldin: Available - G League
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
BUCKS
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Calf
Taurean Prince: Out - Neck
Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League
Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -5.5 (-110), Bucks +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Heat -218, Bucks +180
Total points scored: 227.5 (over -110, under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on if the Heat being a top five defense is a testament to Bam Adebayo: "There's no question about it. This year, I think, as much as any year, he's proven that he should be in the consideration for Defensive Player, because of that reason. All the moving parts, he's defended in every scheme at the highest level."
"When he's on the floor, our defense is probably top two or three. When he's off the court, it's been a little bit different, but he's allowing us to play multiple schemes, to communicate our system, to allow all the other guys to really have great defensive years like [Andrew Wiggins], [Davion Mitchell], on down the line, Pelle [Larsson]."
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.