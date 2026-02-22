Andrew Wiggins, Norman Powell lead Heat past Grizzlies

It was a quick turnaround for the Miami Heat, playing the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Saturday night just 24 hours after a game in Atlanta Friday night.

The only rotational injury report shift was Davion Mitchell being ruled out, which opened up a starting spot that Kasparas Jakucionis filled.

That meant Tyler Herro would remain off the bench, as he continues to man down the second unit with his scoring punch.

The Heat took care of business against this undermanned Memphis squad, as the schedule continues to line up with these weaker, and also tanking, teams around the league.

Let's discuss some takeaways from tonight:

1. One Heat player benefitting most from a healthy squad.

Feb 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts after being called for a foul against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With Herro back, the possibilities of his connection with Powell loom over. We haven't seen too many minutes with the two together, but there was an uptick late in the second quarter tonight. One possession told the story, as Memphis couldn't help off Herro or Powell, leading to a wide open corner three for Andrew Wiggins. He ended up with 19 points on 6 of 7 shooting by halftime, and it's obvious with a healthy group, he benefits most. He slots right into the offensive role he should be in, and his looks off the catch just open up. Wiggins appears to be in a good spot right now.

2. Tyler Herro evaluation.

Feb 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) and Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) battle for a loose ball during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

It definitely hasn't been a pressing 24 hours for Tyler Herro in his return. He's consistently let the game come to him with his offensive approach. Working off the catch, catch and go's, slow-step floaters, and a lot of isolation attacks. But the other side of this is that they need Herro pressing in those lineups that he's running off the bench. He recognizes that, which led to a rougher second half, as he shot 0 for 7 in the final two quarters. Overall the process was fine on all those looks, though, which is why I'm not worried. I'm not sure how long this role sticks, but it's obvious Herro being back elevates the offensive ceiling.

3. A Kasparas Jakucionis note.

Feb 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. (4) drives past Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Ideally, the Heat's rookie point guard Kasparas Jakucionis is a future starting point guard for this team. He's showcased strong defense, a solid three ball, and a lot of quality point guard reps this season. He started tonight, and while I like that for his overall trajectory, I like his play next to some of the young guys off the bench. When he's pushing the tempo next to Jaime Jaquez Jr, Pelle Larsson, and Kel'el Ware, it really feels like that group has an identity. The good thing is he's cemented himself as a rotation player no matter what, but let's bring back the youth lineups when Mitchell returns.