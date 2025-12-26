A new Miami Heat bench, an offensive bounce back and other keys vs Hawks

Coming off another three game losing streak, the Miami Heat are searching to get a hold on the season before turning the page to 2026.

On the front-end of a back to back, the Heat head up to Atlanta for a match-up against the recently returned Trae Young led Hawks.

Nikola Jovic and Pelle Larsson were actually upgraded to probable for this game, while Tyler Herro remains out. The updated player to the list is Heat captain Bam Adebayo who is questionable due to back soreness.

So let's just right into the keys to getting a win tonight:

1. An offensive staple: attack the mismatch.

Apr 18, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) tries to get to the basket against Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The offensive wall the Miami Heat isn't just teams scouting them up a bit, it also has a lot to do with match-ups. A large deterrent for this style is rosters with positional size, and lengthy defenders across the board. Recent losses to teams like Toronto, Orlando, and even Dallas reflect that. In the isolation approach, it's hard to find a guy to successfully attack against those squads. That's not the case tonight. Trae Young should not be getting possessions off on the defensive side of the floor tonight. Expect a lot of attacking from Davion Mitchell.

2. The defense needs a jolt.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Keaton Wallace (2) dribbles the ball down the court against Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Although the effectiveness of the offense has been rapidly decreasing, the defense has been right behind. The two things go hand in hand with one another, as the constant missed shots lead to a sluggish transition and half-court defense. Possibly no Bam Adebayo can make this look even worse on that end tonight. Flickering defenders like Mitchell and Dru Smith on and off Young makes you comfortable on the perimeter, but Jalen Johnson is the type of player that can really exploit Miami on that end. He has been an all-around triple-double machine this season, and Andrew Wiggins will have his work cut out for him.

3. Can the Heat's bench see a bump?

Dec 23, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) dunks around Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Jaime Jaquez Jr has been doing a lot of heavy lifting for the Heat's second unit as of late. Nikola Jovic and Pelle Larsson have been sidelined, Simone Fontecchio has struggled, and Kel'el Ware has been elevated to starting status. Dru Smith has been consistent in his role, but the overall point is the bench drop-off has led to some of the offensive slippage. With those two guys returning, could that bolster the depth a bit? It's possible, but hopefully not at the expense of rookie Kasparas Jakucionis. While Larsson needs to be worked back in immediately, there's a chance Fontecchio takes a step back and Jakucionis stays put.