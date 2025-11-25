The Miami Heat prevailed in a close battle with the Dallas Mavericks with several players making key contributions. The game was not pretty, but the Heat showed resilience and mental fortitude to claim victory. The Heat improve to 12-6 on the year and are now 3rd in the Eastern Conference.

Tyler Herro - Grade: A

Nov 24, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) brings the ball up the court as Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) and guard Brandon Williams (10) defend in the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Tyler Herro returned to the court to make his season debut today and he was sensational. He started the game rusty and 0/4 from the field, then he went on a tare finishing with a team high 24 points on 12/18 shooting. He did all his damage inside the arc, getting to his floater all night long. When the Heat needed a bucket Herro delivered. Including the score to put the Heat up for good with under a minute left. Herro also added in 7 rebounds and 3 steals. In a game the Heat struggled on offense Herro helped keep them afloat. This was as good a game as you can expect for a guy that missed 17 games to start the year.

Tyler Herro’s first game back 🥹



24 PTS

7 REB

12/18 FG



Still a bucket 🪣 (via @MiamiHEAT)



pic.twitter.com/RICkWaKHmr — Overtime (@overtime) November 25, 2025

Kel'el Ware - Grade: A+

Oct 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) hangs from the rim after a dunk during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Kel’el Ware once again proved how much potential he has. He was everywhere, which is becoming an every game thing now. Ware was consistently in the right spots and gave multiple efforts to get rebounds. Maybe my favorite part of his game today was his discipline on going for blocks. He has greatly improved his defensive IQ this year and this game was a perfect example. Ware is stacking good games and is making it hard to mention his name every game. He finished the contest with 20 points and 18 rebounds. He also led the team in 3s made shooting 3/5 from deep. Ware was simply sensational.

Keshad Johnson - Grade: B

Oct 12, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson (16) gestures against the Orlando Magic during the first half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Keshad Johnson is a Miami Heat type player. He is not going to jump out on the box score, nor is he going to earn a huge role on this team, but he deserves his flowers. Johnson has plugged into the rotation nicely since Andrew Wiggins has gone down with injury. Johnson is uber athletic, as we saw with his showstopping dunk. He is also an excellent defender and a guy that knows his role is to hustle and do the dirty work. The Heat believe in Johnson and games like today show you a glimpse of what intrigues them. He finished with 7 points on 3/4 shooting and grabbed 3 rebounds. If Johnson keeps up this level of play it gives the Heat the luxury of a solid player to fill any injury void.