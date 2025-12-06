Miami Heat-Sacramento Kings Injury Report Update: Multiple star players' status divulged

The Miami Heat announced that guards Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell and Pelle Larsson will not play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

Additionally, guard Norman Powell and Dru Smith are available to play after Powell was listed as questionable with an ankle sprain and Smith was now listed as probable with hip tightness.

Herro is out with a toe contusion, originally listed as doubtful after missing last night's game. Larsson is dealing with tightness in his right hip flexor and Mitchell will miss with groin tightness.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Dec. 6, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), NBC Sports California (Sacramento)

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), Sactown Sports 1140 AM (Sacramento)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (14-9) and Sacramento Kings (5-17) meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, Sacramento won both games, by a combined six points, with one going into double overtime. Miami won six of the prior eight meetings. The Heat are 47-26 all-time versus the Kings during the regular season, including 31-6 in home games and 16-20 in road games

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Dru Smith

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

KINGS

G Russell Westbrook

G Zach Lavine

C Drew Eubanks

F DeMar DeRozan

F Keegan Murray

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Out - Toe

Norman Powell: Available - Ankle

Davion Mitchell: Out - Groin

Pelle Larsson: Out - Hip

Dru Smith: Available - Hip

Kasparas Jakucionis: Out - G League

Myron Gardner: Out - G League

Vladislav Goldin: Out - G League

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

KINGS

Dennis Schroder: Out - Hip

Domantas Sabonis: Out - Knee

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -9 (-112), Kings +9 (-108)

Moneyline: Heat -400, Kings +315

Total points scored: 241.5 (over -112, under -108)

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: "That starting group was a little bit uneven tonight. We got to continue to work on that, I just want to see that group, when we play bigger, for it to be a plus. We have some work to do there. Should be a very defensive group but that's a group that hasn't been able to defend so far and we have to work on that."

