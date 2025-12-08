Magic's response to Franz Wagner injury could define their season

The Orlando Magic could be looking different for a while after Franz Wagner suffered a lower left leg injury in the team's most recent loss against the New York Knicks.

Some members of the Orlando Magic On SI staff spoke about how different the team will react with Wagner on the sidelines for the foreseeable future if he has to miss a lot of time.

Austin Dobbins

The Magic have shown their ability to compete without stars before, most notably in Banchero's absence. Wagner held most of the load while Banchero was out but with Banchero returning the Magic will be fine. Jalen Suggs has continued to play at a high level, and the Magic are stacking wins even when Desmond Bane struggles.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner looks on against the Miami Heat in the third quarter at Kia Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener

The Magic have the depth to withstand Wagner's injury, but it won't be easy. Wagner is averaging 22.7 points per game so far this season, so finding out how to fill in that production will be a hard task.

The likes of Tristan Da Silva, Paolo Banchero, and Desmond Bane will be the first three to step up in that role. Anthony Black will also need to be a creator like he was when Banchero was out for 10 games.

The Magic will also extremely benefit from Franz's brother Moe coming back in the next couple of weeks. He has been rehabbing a torn ACL since December and he is supposed to be making his return very soon.

The Magic likes to do things by committee, and that DNA helps them in this situation. While it isn't ideal, it isn't time to push the panic button... yet.

Matt Hanifan

Projecting the Magic’s short-term outlook is tricky. They are still trying to integrate Paolo Banchero back into the rotation. Though he — and Desmond Bane — will have to play their best basketball to weather the storm.

Tristan da Silva will have to continue playing well in an enlarged role, as will Anthony Black, Noah Penda and others. Miami and New York/Toronto — depending on their Emirates Cup quarterfinals results — don’t pose easy challenges, even though the rest of their December schedule is manageable.

