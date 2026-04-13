Although the Miami Heat got stuck in the forbidden play-in for a fourth straight year and failed to meet their personal expectations. Their captain had one of the best seasons for a big man in team history as he was the first Miami Heat player to average 20/10 since Shaquille O'Neal did it in 2005.

Bam averaged 20.1/10/3.2 this season while anchoring the Miami Heat's defense, as he has for quite some time.

Bam Adebayo becomes the first Heat player to average 20/10 for a season since Shaq in 2005. pic.twitter.com/v4146t8RfO — Real App (@realapp) April 13, 2026

Not only did Bam average 20/10, but he scored 83 points in a game -- the second most all-time-- and has a real case to be an All-NBA center this season. Among NBA players to log at least 1,800 minutes, Adebayo posted the fifth-best on/off differential, trailing only Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama at the center position.

Final On/Off Differential Numbers



1. Jokic +16.3

2. Wembanyama +15.2

3. Kawhi +14.4

4. SGA +11.7

5. Bam +11.4



(Min 1,800 minutes) — Couper Moorhead (@CoupNBA) April 13, 2026

Going further, Bam Adebayo recorded the highest on/off rebounding % percentage for the second straight season with a +7.2%.

So not only is All-Defense on the table once again, but Bam should certainly be considered for All-NBA honors as well. His two-way impact continues to place him among the league’s elite big men, and in a season where Miami struggled to find consistency, he remained the one constant.

Even more impressive is the context around his production. With inconsistent guard play and frequent lineup changes, Adebayo was often tasked with carrying a heavier offensive burden while still serving as the backbone of Miami’s defensive identity. His versatility--being able to switch onto guards, protect the rim, and facilitate offense--makes him one of the most complete centers in basketball.

So now the ball is in the court of the voters who left Bam off of both lists this past season. Will they recognize his production, or will he be overlooked yet again.

Bam Adebayo in 2026:



- highest scoring televised game in history

- most free throws made in a game

- least amount of minutes to ever have 80+ points

- least amount of minutes to ever have 50+ points

- most points scored in a 2 game span this season

- 2nd player to have a 30/20… pic.twitter.com/AQ3bWDwlbp — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) April 12, 2026

Where Could Bam Have Improved?

Adebayo's season could have been even more dominant if it weren't for his deep in efficiency. Bam ended up leading the team in field goal attempts with 15.7 per contest and saw a sharp drop in his efficiency numbers.

Bam shot 44.2/31.8/77.8 all of which are much below his career norms. The 44% from the floor is 8% below his career average and the 31% three-point percentage is well below that of the last two seasons where he shot 35% from downtown. Bam continued to get the job done at the line.

As for anything else, his numbers in the steal and block department don't jump off the page, but Bam's defense is so much more than that as showcased by the advanced metrics and anchoring the Heat to a top 13 defense, and one that ranked much higher prior to this lats month of Miami Heat basketball.

Not only did Bam make Miami Heat history, but now it's time for him to get some personal recognition from the NBA, a statement that he is the guy in Miami and is a supporting cast away from a Championship.