Bam Adebayo Made NBA History, So Why Are People Complaining?
Bam Adebayo just delivered one of the most historic scoring performances the NBA has ever seen, an 83-point explosion that instantly became part of league history. This moment should be celebrated universally across the league, but some NBA media and even some coaches are criticizing Bam's performance. That reaction is honestly ridiculous.
This league is about big moments and unforgettable performances and watching a player like Bam Adebayo go off lik.e that last night should be celebrated, not critiqued. Dropping 83 points in a game is insanely hard, no matter the circumstances. This game will be talked about forever, and it should be, because Bam Adebayo is forever cemented in NBA history. Trying to downplay this accomplishment is comical and the basketball world should simply recognize it for what it was, a legendary performance.
ESPN, Dave McMenamin
Obviously a major accomplishment. The fact that it happened against a team not trying to win and was aided by his team intentionally fouling when they were already up 20 will factor how it will be remembered, though.
ESPN, Tim MacMahon
“He’s jacking up 3s while triple-teamed! It was honestly just awful, hideous, disgusting basketball down the stretch… I never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever want to hear about Heat culture, professionalism, and all that crap again because that was the most blatant stat-chasing.”
The Athletic, Sam Amick
The Athletic’s Sam Amick says Bam Adebayo should have been pulled from the game out of respect for Kobe instead of scoring 83
“Judging by the reaction of some of the people from Bryant’s past, whom I was in touch with after Adebayo’s outing, this sentiment wasn’t unique.”
Wizards Heat Coach, Brian Keefe
“In the fourth quarter it turned into not a real basketball game.”
Houston Rockets Head Coach, Ime Udoka
“First thing you think is HOW? Not because of him but because of the way he plays, I saw he only made 6 threes but 40 free throws… Tells the story right there… And it’s the Washington Wizards.”
Why the Criticism of Bam Adebayo’s 83-Point Game Misses the Point
At the end of the day, no one will remember his fg % or free throw attempts, they will simply remember 83! Bam Adebayo delivered one of the most unlikely performances in NBA history, and he should be celebrated for this amazing accomplishment. Greatness isn’t always neat or easy to process in real time. Sometimes it catches people off guard. Sometimes it forces critics to move the goalposts because they simply weren’t expecting to see something like that from a player they thought they had already figured out.
What Bam did wasn’t just impressive, it was inspiring. It showed what confidence, preparation, and relentless work can lead to when everything clicks. It gave fans a memory they’ll talk about for decades and reminded the basketball world that legends can be created at any moment.
Amir Motameni is an NBA content creator and host of the Team to Beat podcast and YouTube channel, covering the Miami Heat and the NBA through fan-focused analysis and storytelling. He began his career working in professional sports before transitioning into the tech industry, bringing a unique mix of media experience and business professionalism to his coverage.