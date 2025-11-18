Big shots from Davion Mitchell, wild finish late and other Heat-Knicks takeaways

For the third time in this young NBA season, the Heat and Knicks matched up with one another, this time back in Miami on Monday night.

Coming off a loss that included way too many second chance opportunities for New York, Erik Spoelstra and the Heat were ready to get back out there in this one.

It was a much lower scoring game than the one 72 hours ago, as the Heat's scoring was spread across the board.

So let's get into some takeaways from tonight:

1. The Kel'el Ware energy and activity was real.

Udonis Haslem said he sent Kel'el Ware a message about his needed activity after the way Friday night's game against the Knicks played out. And well, he looked like he was responding tonight. His energy is always trackable in the opening minutes of a game, as he was crashing the glass, altering shots at the basket, and providing real half-court offense. On his way to 9 points and 7 rebounds in the first half, it included a jumped pass on defense and a run-out highlight dunk that energized the unit. This is why coaches stay on him constantly, because when they see flashes of this, it's wanted to be seen consistently. Good showing from him early in this one.

2. Two guys are consistently giving relief points on offense.

The attention remains on three guys when they're on the floor for the Heat: Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. With heads turning with those guys on the ball, two other guys find open attacks off that. The first guy is Davion Mitchell, who really keeps certain offensive possessions alive when he's forced to create something out of nothing late in the clock. He had some strong attacks, nice finishes, and needed three balls, mainly pouring on in the fourth quarter when it was needed most. The other guy who popped in those in-between minutes was Simone Fontecchio. When he lets a shot go from beyond that three point line, it's perceived as a good shot. He's been so strong with both off the catch fires and one dribble side steps. Fontecchio pretty much saved that bench unit in the start of the second quarter after Nikola Jovic picked up his third foul. He's simply been somebody they can rely on.

3. Another back and forth finish.

That Miami Heat second unit kept trying to spark runs late in the third quarter. Big threes from Dru Smith and constant Fontecchio shot creation kept storming the Heat back to keep them in striking distance. The Knicks offense still finding success, leaning on the on-ball juice of Deuce McBride, who continued to give the Heat trouble. As the Heat starters came back in, another Heat run was born. Mitchell kept finding success downhill, as he put together a quick 7 points that included two left handed scoops and an and-1 off a physical middle of the floor drive. Ware picked up a loose ball off the ground and turned it into a physical and-1, which was a definite energy play. Shortly after, Ware with a nice putback off the Jaquez miss. Powell hit a tough step back baseline jumper to push the lead to 10 late in the fourth as well. The Knicks stormed right back behind Towns and McBride, as a Towns three off an offensive rebound cut it back to 1 with 22 seconds left, but the Heat battled until the buzzer before pulling out a win.