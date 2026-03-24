Bill Simmons Warns Heat About Trading ‘Everything’ for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Zach Lowe and Bil Simmons recently had a debate on whether or not the Miami Heat should go all-in if Giannis Antetokounmpo is available this offseason. Bill Simmons made it clear he’d be nervous if he were Miami, questioning whether it’s smart to give up every asset and then hand Giannis a massive long-term extension considering his recent injury history.

Zach Lowe and Bill Simmons debate if it’s worth it for Miami to offer ‘everything’ for Giannis in the offseason due to his recent injury history:



Zach: Bucks will get a mother load. I’ll stick with it. I think the Heat will trade everything we thought they would at the trade… pic.twitter.com/geU3y8IjAk — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) March 23, 2026

The Concern: Durability and Long-Term Risk

It’s a fair concern. Giannis hasn’t always been fully available in the last couple of seasons, and trading your young players, picks, and depth for one superstar is always a gamble. Simmons basically argued that Miami could be committing to four more years without knowing if they’ll get the same version of Giannis that dominated the league earlier in the decade.

I get where Simmons is coming from, but here's the thing, when Giannis is healthy, he is one of the best NBA players on the planet. This is a guy who is a top 3-5 player, he has won an NBA Championship, FInals MVP and two time regular season MVP. He still puts up ridiculous numbers, in a season riddled with injuries, he is having an off year and still averaging 27.6 points 5.4 assists and 9;8 rebounds.

Giannis Is Still a Generational Force

The Miami Heat have been stuck in the middle, and they are projected to be in the NBA Play-in Tournament for the fourth consecutive season. The Miami Heat want to stay competitive and relevant and if thats the case, then this conversation really comes down to urgency. Bam Adebayo is in his prime and he needs help to carry this franchise back to the NBA Finals. Adding Giannis would instantly change that. He gives Miami a legitimate No. 1 option, someone who can carry a team on both ends and raise the ceiling of everyone around him.

His relentless downhill pressure, elite defense, and transition dominance would elevate the Heat from a gritty playoff team to a legitimate championship favorite. In a league driven by star power, acquiring a top-five player is often the difference between contending and merely surviving.

A Risk Worth Taking

Yes, there’s risk. There always is when you go all-in on a superstar. But Miami has never been an organization that plays scared. Their history shows they’re willing to make bold moves if it means chasing a championship. And if Giannis actually becomes available this offseason, passing on that opportunity could be the bigger mistake.

The upside of adding Giannis outweighs the risk, in my opinion. He is a proven winner and champion and the Miami Heat have not had a true 1A superstar since LeBron James left Miami in 2014.

At the end of the day, this feels like a swing Miami should be willing to take.