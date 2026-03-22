Devastating loss in Houston may do it for Heat's play-in escape

It's the little things for a little team.

The Miami Heat have been at a size deficiency night after night, which has shown up in this four-game losing streak, against the Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers and now the Houston Rockets. So they haven't the slightest room for error -- and on the last play there was error.

Miami turned in a scrappy performance against Kevin Durant -- who passed Michael Jordan for fourth on the all-time career scoring list with 27 points -- and the Rockets, leading in the fourth quarter and then rallying back into the lead on two Simone Fontecchio free throws following Tari Eason's poor inbounds pass.

Then it seemed to come down to a shot by long-time nemesis and trade target Durant. Erik Spoelstra naturally put Bam Adebayo on Durant, and Adebayo as usual did a brilliant job, forcing a miss with the help of a blitzing Pelle Larsson.

But the Heat were scrambled, and even with Kel'el Ware back in the game just for this play to guard the basket, Amen Thompson -- who appeared to be Tyler Herro's responsibility off the inbounds -- swooped in for an offensive rebound.

AMEN THOMPSON WINS IT FOR THE ROCKETS pic.twitter.com/E9sXdSmK2O — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) March 22, 2026

Thompson's putback barely beat the buzzer.

Rockets win.

And so the Heat fail to capitalize on the Orlando Magic also losing at the buzzer, at home to the Lakers on a Luke Kennard shot. The Heat have been losing ground to the Hornets and Atlanta Hawks of late, and it's looking less and less likely that they escape the play-in, probably needing to go at least 8-3 in their final 11 games, with the elite San Antonio Spurs next on the schedule. That's followed by a two-game road set with the playoff-bound Cleveland Cavaliers.

This defeat came in spite of another strong performance by Adebayo, who has been playing at an all-NBA level for the past month. And the Heat did fare fairly well throughout, considering they were still without Andrew Wiggins, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Norman Powell -- and they have typically struggled for bench scoring without Jaquez Jr.

Fontecchio, Myron Gardner and even Larsson all played above their roles, but Ware had a disappointing, short stint before Spoelstra shelved him until the final possession. And when it mattered, the Heat were done in by what has hurt them so many times before.

A carom.

And when you ask if the Heat need to get bigger this offseason, you might hear -- about -- Amen.