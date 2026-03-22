Magic Stunned By LeBron James, Luka Doncic's Lakers After Wild Ending

The Orlando Magic are in shock after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 105-104 inside the Kia Center.

With a minute to go, Paolo Banchero was able to drive into the lane and draw a foul on Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves, resulting in two free throw shots with 50 seconds to go.

Banchero made both free throws, but Reaves erased those points when he made a lay-up on the other end. The Magic had a chance to ice the game, but Desmond Bane was unable to make a tough two, giving the Lakers a chance to tie it up.

Reaves had an open 3-point shot with 9.5 seconds to go, but he came up short. Deandre Ayton grabbed the offensive rebound, but he was fouled by Tristan da Silva. Ayton made the first free throw, but he intentionally missed the second to try and give the Lakers a chance to tie the game. Wendell Carter Jr. grabbed the rebound, putting the ball back in the Magic's hands.

Jalen Suggs sent the inbounds pass into Banchero, but the ball was not properly caught. The original call was made in the Lakers' favor, a review appeared to show that the ball went off LeBron James, but it was not conclusive evidence and the ball ended up in Los Angeles' possession.

Marcus Smart got a clean pass to LeBron off the inbounds, but Banchero was able to block it before a potential game-tying dunk.

With 2.6 seconds to go, the Lakers got the ball into Luke Kennard, who was wide open for a 3-point shot, which went in and gave the Lakers a victory.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic moves the ball past Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

What's Next For Magic?

The Magic will return to the court on Monday when they take on the Indiana Pacers. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.