The Miami Heat have found a diamond in the rough with Pelle Larsson. Larsson was a second-round pick, pick #44 by the Houston Rockets and then was immediately traded to the Miami Heat for AJ Griffin in a three-team deal that included the Atlanta Hawks.

So far this season he has been one of the Miami Heat's most impactful players, and most of this comes from beyond the box score. The intangibles, the energy, the hustle, he checks all the boxes of "Heat Culture" and most notably gets under opponents' skin, which led to one of the all-time greats of doing such to call Pelle out on it.

and that all-time great, Draymond Green who had this to say about Pelle Larsson.

“Pelle Larsson been in the mix a bit this week. Got into it with Booker, then got into it with Demar. My take on that is I’ve played a bunch of Europeans, they do little dirty stuff. People get mad at me and say ‘Draymond dirty I told yall draymond dirty.’ Draymond will f*ck you up. I don’t do dirty things I played for Tom Izzo if you did dirty things it didn’t work. I don’t do dirty things. There’s not a player in the NBA that can tell you Draymond is a dirty player. There’s a lot of Europeans that do dirty stuff on the basketball court. For D Book and Demar to get mad like that he’s (Pelle) is doing something we ain’t see. To his credit, he got a tech on D Book and Demar thrown out. If you going to keep doing that you gotta stay on that because people will start coming at you and that comes with a reputation. I don’t know Pelle Larsson to be that guy but if that’s who he’s going to be, commit and stay there because guys will start going at you like that” Draymond Green

Draymond Green calls out Pelle Larsson for getting into with with Devin Booker and Demar DeRozan and says most Europeans play dirty 👀



“Pelle Larsson been in the mix a bit this week. Got into it with Booker, then got into it with Demar. My take on that is I’ve played a bunch of… pic.twitter.com/iDJaXT45WC — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) January 22, 2026

Is this really Draymond's place to talk?

Draymond constantly uses non basketball antics to get under opponents' skin, has stepped on a players chest, kicked opponents in their private area, and has been in numerous skirmishes.

So maybe that makes him an expert, however Pelle Larsson did nothing wrong, and has done nothing wrong.

Both situations over the last week that Green is referring to, Pelle simply got in DeRozan and Bookers head, in games the Miami Heat won and pushed them to their breaking point resulting in them going after Larsson, as show below.

January 13, 2026: Pelle Larsson got in Devin Booker’s head and made Book shove him



January 20, 2026: Pelle Larsson got in Demar Derozan’s head and got him ejected



The Swedish rage-baiter can’t be stopped😈 pic.twitter.com/HxYLmttJkC — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) January 21, 2026

All Europeans?

For Draymond to also call out all European basketball players not only shows the lack of self-awareness on his part but is a baseless statement. Europeans play the game the right way, and to drag them all into the mix in a situation that he is in the wrong on, and shouldn't be calling others out for is low, even for Draymond.

Pelle Larsson on the DeRozan scuffle, plus Heat players trolling him about his answer: pic.twitter.com/JV7olGQ22J — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) January 21, 2026

Pelle will continue to grow in Miami and has certainly proven his worth.

Pelle Larsson needs to be a permanent starter for the Miami Heat

For More Miami Heat News