You Won’t Believe Who Led the Heat to Their Seventh Straight Win

The Miami Heat continued their late-season surge Thursday night, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 112-105 to secure their seventh consecutive victory.

The Miami Heat showcased its toughness and resilience and were clutch in the 4th quarter. Three players stood out the most in last night's victory: Pelle Larsson. Bam Adebayo and rookie Kasparas Jakucionis. Each played a pivotal role in helping the Heat close out a competitive game and maintain momentum in the Eastern Conference race.

Pelle Larsson - Grade: A+

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Larsson delivered the best performance of his young NBA career, erupting for a career-high 28 points in a complete, efficient all-around showing.

The versatile wing shot an impressive 9-of-14 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, while also going a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. His scoring punch was complemented by strong playmaking and rebounding, finishing with six rebounds and six assists.

Larsson also contributed defensively with a steal and took excellent care of the basketball, committing just one turnover. His poise, shot selection, and ability to impact multiple areas of the game gave Miami a steady offensive engine throughout the night.

Bam Adebayo - Grade: B+

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) protects the basketball against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Coming off a historic 83-point explosion the previous game, Adebayo understandably showed signs of fatigue, but still found a way to make winning plays when Miami needed them most.

Bam finished with 21 points, including 12 crucial points in the fourth quarter that helped the Heat pull away late in a tight contest. Despite shooting just 6-of-20 from the field and missing all five of his three-point attempts, Adebayo’s aggressiveness remained evident.

He consistently attacked the paint and drew contact, getting to the free-throw line where he converted 9-of-13 attempts. Adebayo also added eight rebounds, two assists, and a steal while anchoring Miami’s interior presence.

Kasparas Jakucionis - Grade: A-

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The rookie guard continues to make the most of his opportunity in the starting lineup, turning in another impressive performance while filling in for Tyler Herro. Jakucionis scored 18 points and showcased his confidence as a perimeter shooter, knocking down five three-pointers on 11 attempts. He finished 6-of-12 from the field overall and added seven rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal in a well-rounded effort.

Beyond the box score, his composure and willingness to take big shots stood out. Jakuchonis showed maturity beyond his years, spacing the floor effectively and providing energy on both ends.

The Heat are playing their best basketball of the season, and it couldn't have come at a better time. With seven straight wins under their belt, they look to stay hot against the Orlando Magic, who are also riding a six-game win streak.