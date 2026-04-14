Erik Spoelstra pulls out a surprise lineup card for the play-in

There was the insertion of Mike Miller during the 2013 NBA Finals against San Antonio.

And the move of Chris Bosh to center, with Shane Battier at power forward, in the 2012 postseason.

And Goran Dragic, a sub most of the season, becoming a starter in the 2020 Bubble run to the Finals.

Erik Spoelstra usually keeps something up his sleeve for times like these.

The stakes aren't at championship level like those teams, not with the Heat in the play-in tournament again as a 10th seed, underdogs against the upstart Hornets in Charlotte on Tuesday night. But with elimination at hand, Spoelstra did go against this season's form with his starters.

Even though the Heat were a positive overall with Kel'el Ware starting at center this season, and Bam Adebayo sliding down to power forward, Spoelstra kept going away from it -- citing all that Ware needed to do from a focus perspective for it to work. But with the season on the line, Spoelstra is going to it for this contest. Ware starts with Adebayo, moving Andrew Wiggins to small forward, his natural position; and Tyler Herro with Davion Mitchell in the backcourt.

Kel'el Ware starts.



Spoelstra saved it for now.



Ware-Bam-Wiggins-Herro-Mitchell



Larsson, Powell, Jaquez will be primary off bench.



Ware needs to get out to shooters. — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) April 14, 2026

It's a surprise in the sense that Charlotte is lethal from deep, and the move will require Ware to race out to shooters. But the Hornets are also a good rebounding team, and Ware's presence could help there, especially as it allows Adebayo to roam more.

With Ware starting, Pelle Larsson -- who started the majority of games in this, his second season -- goes to the bench, along with Sixth Man of the Year candidate Jaime Jaquez Jr. and All-Star guard Norman Powell. Powell's production has tailed off considerably due to a groin injury, and a lessened role that doesn't appear to his liking. But those three players should give the Heat some punch.

It's up to Ware and the starting group not to let the game get away early. Charlotte has more blowout wins the past three months than any team in the league, since it settled on its current starters. But the Hornets are not great in close games, so if Miami can keep it close, and let the bench win its battles, then it's possible the Heat could advance to another Play-in game.

That would be against the loser of Wednesday's matchup between the Magic and 76ers in Philadelphia, on Friday. Also on the road.

We will see whether Ware can prove to his coach what many fans already believed:

That he should be prominently involved... from the start.