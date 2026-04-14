Erik Spoelstra pulls out a surprise lineup card for the play-in
In this story:
There was the insertion of Mike Miller during the 2013 NBA Finals against San Antonio.
And the move of Chris Bosh to center, with Shane Battier at power forward, in the 2012 postseason.
And Goran Dragic, a sub most of the season, becoming a starter in the 2020 Bubble run to the Finals.
Erik Spoelstra usually keeps something up his sleeve for times like these.
The stakes aren't at championship level like those teams, not with the Heat in the play-in tournament again as a 10th seed, underdogs against the upstart Hornets in Charlotte on Tuesday night. But with elimination at hand, Spoelstra did go against this season's form with his starters.
Even though the Heat were a positive overall with Kel'el Ware starting at center this season, and Bam Adebayo sliding down to power forward, Spoelstra kept going away from it -- citing all that Ware needed to do from a focus perspective for it to work. But with the season on the line, Spoelstra is going to it for this contest. Ware starts with Adebayo, moving Andrew Wiggins to small forward, his natural position; and Tyler Herro with Davion Mitchell in the backcourt.
It's a surprise in the sense that Charlotte is lethal from deep, and the move will require Ware to race out to shooters. But the Hornets are also a good rebounding team, and Ware's presence could help there, especially as it allows Adebayo to roam more.
With Ware starting, Pelle Larsson -- who started the majority of games in this, his second season -- goes to the bench, along with Sixth Man of the Year candidate Jaime Jaquez Jr. and All-Star guard Norman Powell. Powell's production has tailed off considerably due to a groin injury, and a lessened role that doesn't appear to his liking. But those three players should give the Heat some punch.
It's up to Ware and the starting group not to let the game get away early. Charlotte has more blowout wins the past three months than any team in the league, since it settled on its current starters. But the Hornets are not great in close games, so if Miami can keep it close, and let the bench win its battles, then it's possible the Heat could advance to another Play-in game.
That would be against the loser of Wednesday's matchup between the Magic and 76ers in Philadelphia, on Friday. Also on the road.
We will see whether Ware can prove to his coach what many fans already believed:
That he should be prominently involved... from the start.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.comFollow EthanJSkolnick