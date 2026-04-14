Heat vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Play-In Tournament

Two division rivals square off in the first of four play-in tournament games on Tuesday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 15, as the Miami Heat (No. 10 in the East) look to knock off the Charlotte Hornets (No. 9 in the East).

Charlotte has been the darling of the second half of the NBA season, moving all the way up to eighth in the league in net rating behind strong play from LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Rookie of the Year candidate Kon Knueppel and several others.

After a slow start, the Hornets worked themselves back over .500, beating the New York Knicks on the final day of the regular season to secure the No. 9 seed. Charlotte was 18-9 after the All-Star break, posting the second-best net rating in the NBA.

Meanwhile, Miami limps into the play-in tournament after losing 10 of its last 15 games, ranking 20th in net rating during that stretch. The Heat made the playoffs out of the No. 10 spot last season, riding some big games from Tyler Herro to earn the No. 8 seed.

Erik Spoelstra’s group has been in the play-in tournament several seasons in a row, finding a way into the playoffs in each of them. However, Miami has not been out of the first round in back-to-back seasons, losing to Cleveland in a sweep last season.

Oddsmakers have set the Hornets as 5.5-point favorites on Tuesday night, even though the Heat won three of the four games between these teams during the regular season. Charlotte lacks playoff experience, but it has outplayed Miami for quite some time, posting one of the best net ratings in the NBA since the turn of the new year.

Can Ball and company set up a winner-take-all game on Friday for the No. 8 seed? Whichever team wins on Tuesday will take on the loser of the Philadelphia 76ers-Orlando Magic matchup (set for Wednesday).

The Hornets have dominated as home favorites in the 2025-26 season, and that’s one reason why they’re one of my favorite targets in these opening play-in games.

Heat vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Heat +5.5 (-110)

Hornets -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Heat: +180

Hornets: -218

Total

227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Heat vs. Hornets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 14

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Heat record: 43-39

Hornets record: 44-38

Heat vs. Hornets Injury Reports

Heat Injury Report

Simone Fontecchio – available

Tyler Herro – available

Andrew Wiggins – available

Nikola Jovic – out

Pelle Larsson – questionable

Dru Smith – out

Hornets Injury Report

PJ Hall – out

Heat vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets

Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet

LaMelo Ball OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-163)

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been on fire from beyond the arc in recent weeks, shooting 37.3 percent from deep on 12.1 attempts per game over his last 21 appearances. He’s made at least four shots from beyond the arc in 16 of his 21 games during that stretch, averaging 4.5 3-pointers per game.

For the entire season, Ball is shooting 36.8 percent from deep on over 10 attempts per game, giving him a really solid floor when it comes to this market.

Miami ranks 22nd in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 17th in opponent 3-point percentage in the 2025-26 season. Ball has five, four and four 3-pointers in his games against the Heat, taking over 10 attempts in each of those games.

Heat vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick

No team in the NBA had a better against the spread record in the regular season than the Hornets, and they thrived in 21 games as a home favorite, going 14-7 ATS. Charlotte also posted an average scoring margin of +11.2 in those games.

Miami has far more experience in the play-in/playoffs, but Charles Lee’s Hornets have played a unique brand of basketball that landed them at eighth in the league in net rating, fifth in offensive rating and 11th in defensive rating.

Miami (No. 1 in pace) loves to play fast, but it ranked just 12th in the league in offensive rating during the regular season. So, playing at a faster pace doesn’t guarantee that the Heat will be able to pull away from this Hornets team, especially since Miami’s defense slipped over the final stretch of the regular season.

The Heat were just 5-10 over their last 15 games, ranking 20th in net rating and 28th in defensive rating, spoiling an offensive stretch where they were the ninth-most efficient group in the league.

I don’t want to get caught up in a past narrative surrounding these teams. Sure, Miami has done this before and has the experience, but the Heat were not even on the same level as Charlotte during the second half of the season.

In fact, the Hornets’ rise into the top-eight in net rating came because they were one of the five-best teams (in net rating) for basically the last three months of the regular season.

This spread doesn’t scare me away from Charlotte, even though the Heat did go 16-14 against the spread as road underdogs. There’s a reason Charlotte is +146 to make the playoffs out of the No. 9 spot, and I think it will overpower a Miami team that isn’t nearly as lethal offensively despite an unusual style of play that is extremely high pace with a lack of pick-and-roll offense.

Pick: Hornets -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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