Fontecchio's hot shooting not enough for Heat to get past Magic

Including the preseason, the Miami Heat haven't had a ton of luck against the Orlando Magic this season, with an 0-5 record heading into this game.

Tyler Herro remained out for Miami, while Davion Mitchell was once again downgraded from doubtful to out tonight. On the bright side, Norman Powell and Kel'el Ware both suited up after their statuses were in question.

The Heat's hot second quarter was the only thing hot for Miami tonight, as the second half play plunged to the ground as Orlando took off.

So let's jump into some game takeaways tonight:

1. Simone Fontecchio catches fire for Miami.

17 points on 5 of 6 shooting would be an incredible night for Simone Fontecchio. Except that was his stat-line by halftime. In a stretch where Miami couldn't build any type of offensive rhythm, he caught fire in that second quarter. A deep logo three set things off, but some transition quick catch and shoot looks along with some nice finishes inside got his point total up quickly. Even with guys returning, he just shouldn't be the guy leaving the rotation. When shooters have a hot hand for a stretch, you have to always let it play out. He's recently hit some of those early season levels, and the team needs to ride with the strong results.

2. Only one way to bypass the struggles vs positional size.

As the Magic extended an early lead, it was looking like the making of a game that always plays out when the Heat face teams with some size. Some turnovers, shorter driving pockets, and just sideline to sideline basketball. How are you able to counter it? It's as simple as shooting. The Heat shot 50% from three in that first half, knocking down 9 of their 18 attempts. Part of that was just that hot stretch from Fontecchio, but it's just the only way Miami can beat teams with that style in this current build. The issue was that first half shooting was never sustainable, as it fell off a cliff in the second half, putting Miami back in that un-winnable position offensively.

3. The third quarter problems worsen.

It's inevitable. Like a Norman Powell three point attempt following a behind the back dribble, you just know the next scene in the movie. When third quarters arrive for Miami, things chance. A Powell layup to kick-start the third quarter extended their lead to 11 at 70-59. Twelve minutes later as the third quarter ended, the Heat trailed by 11 themselves, with a score of 88-99. Players or coaches can never describe why it's happening, but they just always seem to crumble when that second half starts. It also isn't one particular area: the offense dips and the defense follows. It's a problem that has been discussed for years, but it's been louder as of late than in recent years.