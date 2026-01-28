Miami Heat-Orlando Magic Final Injury Update: Multiple key players' status revealed

The Miami Heat announced that Norman Powell (back) and Kel'el Ware (hamstring) will play in Wednesday night's game against the Orlando Magic, while Davion Mitchell (shoulder) will sit out once again.

All three were listed as questionable originally, and then earlier today, Mitchell was listed as doubtful, Powell as probable, while Ware remained questionable.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Davion Mitchell: Out - Shoulder

Norman Powell: Available - Back

Kel'el Ware: Available - Hamstring

Tyler Herro: Out - Rib

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

MAGIC

Franz Wagner: Out - Ankle

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 96.9 FM The Game, AM 740 (Orlando)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (25-22) and Orlando Magic (23-22) meet for the fourth of five regular season matchups. So far this season the Magic have won all three contests in Orlando which also includes an NBA Cup quarterfinals game on December 9. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The Heat are 81-64 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 45-25 in home games and 36-39 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Kasparas Jakucionis

G Norman Powell

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

MAGIC

G Jalen Suggs

G Anthony Black

C Wendell Carter Jr.

F Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -3.5 (-110), Magic +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat -154, Magic +130

Total points scored: 232.5 (over -114, under -106)

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on whether the Heat's rebounding as of late has been a strategic change or matchup-related: "It's trying to do things with more effort, consistently, on both sides of the floor. We've emphasized it all year and now it's becoming, guys are embracing it more, our identity of making multiple efforts, and that's another aspect of it. Shot goes up, you can spectate, or you can get involved."

