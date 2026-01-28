For the Miami Heat, Giannis has always been the one

Are they ready?

That's the question for the Miami Heat now, as the moment of truth is upon us.

Because Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been the one.

Are they ready to speak Greek?

Over the past few years, even with a few mistakes -- the Terry Rozier trade looming over all -- during the Jimmy Butler era, have the Heat refilled their asset cupboard enough to make a real run at the man that this has always been about, the one whose work ethic, mindset, pedigree and passion make him the next in line of Heat headliners, a list as long as any in the NBA, from Alonzo Mourning to Dwyane Wade to Shaquille O'Neal to LeBron James to Butler?

Do they have enough now to entice both the Bucks but also, and perhaps more importantly considering his power, Giannis Antetokounmpo, so they can send a solid enough package to Milwaukee while still keeping enough in reserve for Giannis to contend much easier in Miami than he can where he's at?

They don't need to have the best assets in the NBA, necessarily. They just need to strike the right balance at the right time. And this may be it.

Three West contenders, Oklahoma City, San Antonio and Houston, have an endless assortment of attractive pieces and picks, but they don't seem inclined to part with many, and why would Giannis want to join such an established power in OKC and get less credit for his next championship an Kevin Durant did for his with the juggernaut Warriors? Minnesota can dangle an elite running mate in Anthony Edwards, but what have the Wolves ever won, and haven't we heard that Antetokounmpo would prefer a warmer climate after 13 years in the Midwest.

In the East, Orlando, Detroit and others could send the Bucks a higher-ceiling emerging star than Kel'el Ware, and Orlando (like San Antonio, Houston and Miami) offers the combination of no state tax and sunny weather that Giannis reportedly seeks. But the Heat offer the most attractive international market, other than New York, for Giannis to enhance his promotional portfolio -- and New York has already had an exclusive chance over the summer to land Giannis and couldn't pull it off.

So here we are.

As Marc Stein, one of the more credible information men, reported Tuesday:

“So what team out there could actually tempt the Bucks into a deal in the next week-plus? The most common answer to that question when posed to various league executives continues to be Miami. Now is that merely because the Heat themselves are said to be transmitting a vibe of confidence that they can somehow sway the Bucks? Possibly. Miami, for what it's worth, is said to believe it has a real shot at crafting a pathway to Antetokounmpo.” Stein

It has always been Giannis for the Heat. He is the one with no issues. The Heat passed on Bradley Beal numerous times because of concerns about defense, contract, fit. They didn't go all-in on Dame Lillard, even after Lillard made it clear he wanted to go to Miami, and it wasn't just because Blazers GM Joe Cronin was an impossible trade partner; they had concerns about Lillard's age, money and defense, all of which proved prescient. They didn't wither to Suns owner Mat Ishbia's wish for all of their young talent in their umpteenth run at Kevin Durant last summer.

They held back.

They waited.

For this.

This is the guy. The next in line. The whale they've wanted. This is why Pat Riley remains after his 80th birthday, with not as much influence as he once did over Heat affairs and nothing left to prove, except maybe that 12 years after James left, he can still help get a franchise to the finish.

This is the one the Miami Heat need to get done.