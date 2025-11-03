Former Miami Heat first round picks off to a rough start
The 2025/2026 season is a year of growth for the Miami Heat, they have a young roster and seemingly have revolutionized the offensive side of the ball, averaging the NBA's third most points per game and playing at a league-high pace (107.08).
Now if I would have told you about those things in the offseason you would have said no way, especially when you consider their All-Star guard Tyler Herro is out and Norman Powell has missed three games (1-2 in his absence).
Yet what's even more shocking is this revelation, the resurgence of Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the outplaying of his teammates Kel'el Ware and Nikola Jovic. Jaime has found that version of himself from his rookie campaign, "mini-Jimmy" while Jovic and Ware have trailed behind.
The talk of the offseason was "who will start next to Bam?" Jovic or Ware, and so far, Ware has got the nod in 5 of the 6 contests, but Jovic has played 16 more minutes than Kel'el and that doesn't even matter. The concern is the development of Nikola Jovic and Kel'el Ware, and the inability to form a formidable duo with Bam Adebayo.
1. Nikola Jovic
Jovic has all the makes of being a modern star. Your prototypical "point-forward" build that has revolutionized the NBA, the ability to facilitate, score at three levels, and be a solid competitor on defense. The tools are there yet they're dull. So far this season, Jovic is averaging 9/4/2.3, has been inconsistent in shot selection and efficiency, while also struggling defensively. For Jovic, his preseason was good, he was playing loose and confident (same in EuroBasket) but so far to start the regular season he has yet to find that edge and it is costing Miami games. Miami needs better production out of the young forward (22), not only for results in the win column, but as the reward for awarding Jovic his extension.
2. Kel'el Ware
Seven foot tall, 21 years old, lengthy, can dribble, drive, and has a solid shot. Kel'el Ware has all the tools in the world to take over the NBA, similarly to Victor Wembanyama but he can't put it together. So far this season Ware is averaging 8.7/6.8/0.8 and less than a block a game. Against the Lakers he was outplayed by Jaxson Hayes, struggled in pick and roll defense, and ultimately saw only 11 minutes on the floor. Head Coach Erik Spoelstra is hard on Ware, as he is with many, that's just part of Heat Culture. But with Ware is different, the sky really is the limit with this kid and if he can find it and start to stack days, Miami can finally have a true center next to Bam. But so far Ware has yet to capitalize on his opportunities.
Now this is not time to panic for either athlete, but it is time to pay attention. Ware and Jovic must start to develop and not stay stuck at one point; they must prove their worth in Miami's lineup because Erik Spoelstra isn't afraid to use those who will actually produce.
Ware played the least minutes of the night against the Lakers and in the contest before that it was Jovic who saw the least number of minutes. Miami needs their two former first round picks to find a level of consistency and growth, or they could just turn into the next story of "what if?"
